KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
12-14-23-38-45, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $31,140,000
Lucky For Life
01-05-21-27-38, Lucky Ball: 3
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Pick 3 Midday
7-0-5
(seven, zero, five)
Daily Pick 3
0-0-5
(zero, zero, five)
Super Kansas Cash
02-08-16-31-32, Cash Ball: 3
(two, eight, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-13, White Balls: 12-23
(Red Balls: three, thirteen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Powerball
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
Comments / 0