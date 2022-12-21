ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KS Lottery

 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

12-14-23-38-45, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $31,140,000

Lucky For Life

01-05-21-27-38, Lucky Ball: 3

(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-5

(seven, zero, five)

Daily Pick 3

0-0-5

(zero, zero, five)

Super Kansas Cash

02-08-16-31-32, Cash Ball: 3

(two, eight, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-two; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-13, White Balls: 12-23

(Red Balls: three, thirteen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000

Powerball

12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000

