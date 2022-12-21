MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life
01-05-21-27-38, Lucky Ball: 3
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
MassCash
03-04-05-12-15
(three, four, five, twelve, fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Megabucks Doubler
07-12-24-29-38-42, ST: 1
(seven, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two; ST: one)
Estimated jackpot: $2,200,000
Numbers Evening
4-3-3-9
(four, three, three, nine)
Numbers Midday
1-8-6-0
(one, eight, six, zero)
Powerball
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
