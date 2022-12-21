AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
Cash 3 Midday
4-5-0
(four, five, zero)
Cash 4 Evening
9-5-9-0
(nine, five, nine, zero)
Cash 4 Midday
8-7-4-9
(eight, seven, four, nine)
LOTTO
13-16-19-25-33-34, Bonus: 5
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: five)
Estimated jackpot: $983,000
Lucky For Life
01-05-21-27-38, Lucky Ball: 3
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
01-17-19-34-36
(one, seventeen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
Powerball
12-15-24-34-59, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
