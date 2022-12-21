ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

No major injuries at JSW Steel plant fire in Jefferson County, Ohio

By John Lynch, Taylor Long
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBBGM_0jqRS7Db00

UPDATE: Dec. 21, 9:15 p.m.

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — JSW Steel USA released a statement that Wednesday, at approximately 2 p.m., a reaction occurred in a slag pot resulting in a mobile equipment fire, which was brought under control and extinguished.

There were no significant injuries.

JSW Steel USA extended sincere gratitude to the local emergency response teams for their swift response.

UPDATE: Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m.

Officials confirmed a fire broke out at the JSW Steel Plant in Mingo Junction earlier Wednesday.


Smoke could be seen from State Route 7.


The Mingo Junction Fire Chief said he was assessing the fire.


Details are limited at this time so stay with 7News for any updates.

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WTRF) — A fire is currently going on inside the JSW Steel Plant in Mingo Junction.

Smoke can be seen from State Route 7.

The Mingo Junction Fire Chief says he is inside the plant assessing the fire.

Details are limited at this time, stick with 7News for updates.

