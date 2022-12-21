Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
123 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 123 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 123 positives this week, 9 were PCR, and 114 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 54 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
Glenn Rogers: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
As 2022 draws to a close, I’d like to thank all of you that have supported our efforts to serve this district and the Great State of Texas!. These past few weeks have reminded me how special our House District 60 communities are- from epic football games to Christmas celebrations to charitable events, people across the district have displayed the Texas spirit that makes serving this district such a privilege. Our towns and citizens foster a culture of success and this will be carried with me as I head into the 88th Legislative session in Austin.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 12/22/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage license was filed between December 16 through December 21:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from December 16 through December 20:. Citibank N.A. vs. Nancy J....
brownwoodnews.com
Texas A&M Singing Cadets to perform at Lyric on Jan. 10
Internationally known as the “Voice of Aggieland,” The Singing Cadets of Texas A&M University will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Lyric Theatre. The Cadets are in their 114th touring season and will be performing more than 70 concerts this year throughout Texas and the United States.
koxe.com
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter
Dr. John D. Wayne Gunter was born in Brownwood September 20, 1943, to Truman and Ola Mae Gunter. He attended Brownwood Public School and along the way developed a lifelong love of all things motorcycle and there were also many adventures involving his brothers. In 1965 upon her graduation from Bangs High School, he married the love of life Eva Gunter and together they immediately migrated to California where he worked as a submarine painter at Mare Island Shipyard and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State College (now known as the Univ. of California at Sonoma.) He then transferred to Norman, Oklahoma where he did his graduate studies – becoming a graduate student instructor teaching geography lab – had many conferences with Coach Barry Switzer regarding the grades of the OU football players. This is also where he became a lifelong OU Sooner died in the wool fan. In 1970 their son, Jason, was born – thus becoming an Okie for life.
brownwoodnews.com
Martha Ours
Martha Ours, age 101, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, in a local nursing home. Martha was born August 26, 1921, to James and Ruth (Gans) Bickell in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Martha was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. She loved painting, and playing Bridge and Bingo. She is...
brownwoodnews.com
David Odell Ferguson
David Odell Ferguson was born May 16, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas, to Roy Pleasant “Pete” Ferguson and Winnifred Loraine “Shorty” Ferguson. David was a resident of the Brownwood area throughout his life. Still, since the age he could drive, “home” was Acuna, Mexico. David served in the Army National Guard as a Track Vehicle Mechanic and was considered an expert with the M-16 Rifle. He was a follower of Christ and took his testament and love for the Lord to Acuna, sharing with anyone he could. David was a trailblazer, not conforming to society’s pressures and living every day to the fullest. David was a charmer with blue diamond eyes, a smile that could light up any room, and he could demand a presence when needed. Often when making friends, he’d say, “Hello, I’m David. Would you like to meet some good people!” He was the life of the party up until his final days. David was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. His family and friends held a special place in his heart. David will be dearly missed, but the life lessons he taught those who knew and loved him will be remembered forever.
fox44news.com
Mills County fatal crash victim identified
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim in a fatal crash in Mills County has been identified. The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 4:48 p.m. on December 14, a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck operated by 52-year-old Jason David Hopper, of Hamilton, was traveling southbound on FM-573 – about 3.5 miles north of Mullin. According to the investigating Trooper, the Ford left the roadway for unknown reasons and went into the southbound drainage ditch. Hopper over corrected, lost control, and collided with a tree.
brownwoodnews.com
2023 Brown County Youth Fair Schedule of Events
Breeding Lambs………………………………………………….9:00 a.m. Market Lamb & Goat enter barn………………………………..7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Rabbit Check-in 7:00am to 10:00am………. …..Show starts with Market at 1:00 p.m.
brownwoodnews.com
TexasBank Holiday Classic to feature 28 teams, 62 games over three days
The annual week-after-Christmas tradition returns to Brownwood this year, with the TexasBank Holiday Classic set to take place Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30 at the Brownwood Coliseum and Brownwood High School. The tournament will include 28 teams competing in 62 games over the three-day run. The Brownwood Lions...
brownwoodnews.com
May Tigers, Lady Tigers to host basketball tournament Dec. 28-30
Brown County will be the site of two holiday-themed basketball tournaments Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30, as the May Tigers and Lady Tigers will host a tournament of their own. The girls bracket features host May along with Early, Albany, Priddy, Lometa, Cherokee and Hamlin. May, Cherokee and...
Comments / 0