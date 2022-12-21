ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports

Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be moved in...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Luka Doncic Uses Heckler as Fuel in Mavs’ Win vs. Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks needed to bounce back after losing the first of a two-game mini-series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Luka Doncic led the way in the Mavs' 104-99 victory with 25 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. Doncic was often getting double-teamed early in possessions by the Timberwolves' defense. While...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pelicans vs. Thunder: Storming Back Up The Standings

New Orleans, LA- The New Orleans Pelicans (19-12) are back on a winning track after beating the San Antonio Spurs last night. The Pelicans did not get much time to celebrate though, as they flew out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back set.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

Entering this season, everyone knew the Detroit Pistons were rebuilding. The two primary goals for the team were to prioritize the development of its promising young players and to secure a top draft pick this summer. Unfortunately, rebuilding seasons are never clean. Cade Cunningham went down with a lower leg...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Indiana Pacers game preview: Miami Heat host Pacers in battle of .500 teams

Despite Indianapolis seeing temperatures below zero today, the Indiana Pacers will be in the warm South Florida weather as they take on the Miami Heat tonight. The Pacers and Heat have battled twice this season with the two teams splitting the games. Miami has been in better form recently, winning six of their last ten, while the Pacers have sputtered in recent weeks. Both teams are 16-16 on the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doc Rivers Isn’t Worried About James Harden’s Playing Time

James Harden made it clear going into the 2022-2023 NBA season that he was healthy and ready to embark on the season without any setbacks. Through the Philadelphia 76ers’ first nine-game stretch, Harden averaged 37 minutes on the floor. Off to a successful start, putting up 22 points and ten assists per game, Harden looked refreshed. Unfortunately, an early setback occurred.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Cleveland Browns Sign Boxer Jake Paul to a Contract

In an interesting development on the day before Christmas Eve, the Cleveland Browns have signed media personality and boxer Jake Paul to a contract. Yes, you read that right. Paul took to Twitter to show himself in a Browns' uniform. The team's executive vice president JW Johnson made the call with Paul to inform him.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jared Goff Reveals How To Outkick Your Coverage

Quarterback Jared Goff has been in demand, especially since the Detroit Lions have won six of their last seven games. Detroit's veteran signal-caller recently appeared on Jalen Rose's podcast and it was revealed that he first connected with his future wife online. Raya, an online dating site, is how the...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Receives NBA Community Assist Award

Before the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, third-year Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will be honored with a monthly award due to his work in the Philly community. On Friday morning, the NBA announced that Maxey had been named the NBA Cares Community Assist Award...
DALLAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy