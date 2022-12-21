Despite Indianapolis seeing temperatures below zero today, the Indiana Pacers will be in the warm South Florida weather as they take on the Miami Heat tonight. The Pacers and Heat have battled twice this season with the two teams splitting the games. Miami has been in better form recently, winning six of their last ten, while the Pacers have sputtered in recent weeks. Both teams are 16-16 on the season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO