Glenda Sue Kinslow Campbell, age 78 of Bowling Green, departed this life at her residence with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The Edmonson County native was born on March 31, 1944 to the late Coy and Flossie Jane Vincent Kinslow. After losing her mother at birth, Glenda and her twin sister, Linda, were raised by their aunt and uncle, Chloie and Boyd Lee Davis, whom they considered their parents.

