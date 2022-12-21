Read full article on original website
Timothy William Brown
Timothy William Brown, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born August 26, 1964 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Ernest Frank Brown and Gracie Marine Evans Brown. Timothy was a welder at Magna and loved working on cars. His grandkids were his life and he loved every minute spent with them.
Bennie Stailey
Bennie Stailey, age 75 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his residence. Bennie was born on April 9, 1947 in Cumberland County, KY to the late William Clarence and Betty Pearl Jesse Stailey. He operated Bennie Stailey Trucking for 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Kyle Stailey, Phillip Stailey, Allie Scott and Margaret Farlee.
Glenda Sue Kinslow Campbell
Glenda Sue Kinslow Campbell, age 78 of Bowling Green, departed this life at her residence with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The Edmonson County native was born on March 31, 1944 to the late Coy and Flossie Jane Vincent Kinslow. After losing her mother at birth, Glenda and her twin sister, Linda, were raised by their aunt and uncle, Chloie and Boyd Lee Davis, whom they considered their parents.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Dec. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Dec. 23 in observance of Christmas. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds,...
Richard Lowell Isenberg
Richard Lowell Isenberg, 84, of Mobile, AL, formerly of Monroe County, KY passed away Wednesday, December 21, at Gulf Coast Health & Rehab in Mobile, AL. Lowell was born in Monroe County, KY, on October 13, 1938, a son of the late Sherman and Elma (Hall) Isenberg. Lowell was a...
Kathy Cutliff
Kathy Cutliff age 66 of Cave City passed away Saturday, December 24th at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. She was the daughter of the late Bill & Juanita Martin Bishop. Kathy attended The Way Church in Horse Cave. She is survived by her husband Ronnie Cutliff; two daughters Mindy...
Mr. William Ivory Jr.
Mr. William Ivory Jr., 60, of Bowling Green, Ky passed away on December 21,2022 at The Medical Center Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his parents William Ivory Sr. and Rosetta Lewis; son William Ivory III; and brother Ernest Franklin. He is survived by his wife Chiquita Ivory;...
Shirley Jean Pitcock
Shirley Jean Pitcock, 70, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Hart County Health Care Center. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Cleo Thompson Pitcock and Agnes Lorraine Croft Pitcock. Shirley graduated from Metcalfe County High School and spent most of her...
Mrs. Marie Constance (Loiselle) Bachand
Mrs. Marie Constance (Loiselle) Bachand, age 87, of Cave City, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at her home. She was born in Danielson, Connecticut on February 21, 1935, a daughter of the late Fortunate and Irene (Garnier) Loiselle. She is survived by one son, Donald Bachand and his...
Joseph W. Larkin
Joseph W. Larkin, 96, of Glasgow passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was born in Harveysburg, OH on June 18, 1926, to the late Willard D. Larkin and Eleanor Haydock Larkin. Mr. Larkin was a retired Block Plant Manager for J.F. Pace Construction Company, a graduate of the University of Louisville J.B. Speed School of Engineering and member of Triangle Fraternity. Joseph was a U.S. Navy Veteran and attended the First United Methodist Church in Glasgow.
Richard “T-Bone” Walker
Mr. Richard “T-Bone” Walker, 55, of Glasgow, Ky passed away peacefully on December 21,2022 at his residence. Mr. Walker was a deacon at Richpond Baptist Church and a faithful member of Who U Wit Motorcycle Club. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William Burford Brown and...
Ruel Melton
Ruel Melton, age 81 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Bowling Green Medical Center. Ruel was born on January 19, 1941 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Marshall Gains and Mollie Key Melton. Ruel was a U.S. Army veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked for 35 years and a member of UAW #1111 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Elmer Melton, Ervin Melton, Bernard Melton, Olison Melton and Noxie Bruton.
Gina Beth Adams
Gina Beth Adams, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late Howard Evans Francis and Ruth Ann Edwards Francis. She was a retired Head Teller for Edmonton State Bank in Glasgow. She...
John Marshall Bowles (Updated)
John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
WATCH: WCLU News interviews Barren County Judge/Executive-elect Jamie Byrd
GLASGOW — A handful of days remain before those elected to offices across Kentucky will assume their positions. Jamie Byrd, Barren County judge/executive-elect, sits down with Brennan Crain of WCLU News to discuss her plans as she moves to the judge/executive’s office. She also provides insight into her reactions since the election.
James Price
James Price age 42 of Cub Run passed away Saturday, Dec. 24th at his home after a long battle with cancer. He was a taxi for an Amish crew and James was a member of the Cherry Springs Baptist Church. James never met a stranger, he always wore a smile....
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
Margaret Ann (Wright) Blankenship
Margaret Ann (Wright) Blankenship, age 80, of Glasgow formerly of Gamaliel passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born on September 28, 1942, the daughter of the late Sam Houston and Gillie B. (Ritter) Wright. Margaret retired from Lafayette Manufacturing and enjoyed farming, gardening, and quilting.
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Dec. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. Debra C. Eckerly, 68, and Maury J. Peters, 62, both of Cave City. Dec. 20, 2022:. Melissa A. Shields, 38, of Glasgow, and John L. Sies Jr., 54,...
