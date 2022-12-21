Read full article on original website
Political LiL
4d ago
not wise to travel to buy something alone...have the seller meet you and a friend at the police station you will have a safer chance at an exchange
16
fox32chicago.com
Passenger shot in torso while driving in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was riding passenger in a car when he was shot in Morgan Park. Police say the victim was traveling in a car in the 900 block of West 115 Street around 12:17 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire. The victim was taken to Roseland...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop witnesses double shooting in Englewood, fires shots at gunman, suspected accomplices: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers who were on patrol witnessed a double shooting Saturday night in Englewood and fired back at the suspects before they fled. Police say the officers were driving a marked squad car around 7:08 p.m. when they saw three offenders in a Toyota Corolla in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street. One of the occupants got out and began shooting at another car.
fox32chicago.com
Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Chicago O'Hare Holiday Inn: police
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman attacked and stabbed a man using a knife at the Chicago O'Hare Holiday Inn Sunday morning, according to police. Police say the 29-year-old victim was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition with wounds to both arms. The incident happened in the 5600 block of...
fox32chicago.com
Woman arrested after stabbing man in Chicago's O'Hare area
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman attacked and stabbed a man using a knife in Chicago's O'Hare area Sunday morning. Police say the 29-year-old victim was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition with wounds to both arms. The incident happened at a residence in the 5600 block of North Cumberland...
fox32chicago.com
Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot
CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.
cwbchicago.com
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
fox32chicago.com
Crete man allegedly robs Joliet gas station at gunpoint, leads police on high-speed chase on Christmas morning
JOLIET, Ill. - A Crete man robbed a Joliet gas station at gunpoint and led police on a high speed chase before crashing into a ditch Christmas morning, according to officials. Police say, Larry Johnson, 37, was arrested for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
Chicago police: 10-year-old girl finds gun, accidentally shoots herself in the hand
CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized after she found a firearm inside a home and accidentally shot herself in the hand, Chicago police said. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. This is in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood. A family […]
Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint after driving with an unknown man on the South Side Friday morning. Police say the woman was driving with the man around 10:08 a.m. When they arrived in the 9200 block of South Drexell Avenue, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the car.
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Carjacker steals off-duty Chicago cop's car, crashes it into fire hydrant before exchanging gunfire
CHICAGO - An offender stole an off-duty Chicago police officer's car before crashing it into a fire hydrant in Little Italy Saturday morning. Police say the victim was outside the car in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2 a.m. when the offender hopped in and drove off.
10-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting in Chicago Lawn home
CHICAGO - A 10-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in a Chicago Lawn home Friday evening. The girl was in the home in the 6500 block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m., Chicago police said. A...
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Chicago shooting: 2 injured during argument at liquor store in Woodlawn
An argument at a liquor store on the South Side ended with two men being shot, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers strike minutes apart on Near West Side
CHICAGO - At least eight armed robberies were reported minutes apart early Friday morning on Chicago's Near West Side. Police say the victims were standing outside on sidewalks or near their vehicles when two-three men in got out of a SUV and demanded their property at gunpoint. The first robbery...
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence
A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
