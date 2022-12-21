ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 11

Political LiL
4d ago

not wise to travel to buy something alone...have the seller meet you and a friend at the police station you will have a safer chance at an exchange

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Passenger shot in torso while driving in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was riding passenger in a car when he was shot in Morgan Park. Police say the victim was traveling in a car in the 900 block of West 115 Street around 12:17 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire. The victim was taken to Roseland...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cop witnesses double shooting in Englewood, fires shots at gunman, suspected accomplices: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police officers who were on patrol witnessed a double shooting Saturday night in Englewood and fired back at the suspects before they fled. Police say the officers were driving a marked squad car around 7:08 p.m. when they saw three offenders in a Toyota Corolla in the 5900 block of South Halsted Street. One of the occupants got out and began shooting at another car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman arrested after stabbing man in Chicago's O'Hare area

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman attacked and stabbed a man using a knife in Chicago's O'Hare area Sunday morning. Police say the 29-year-old victim was taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition with wounds to both arms. The incident happened at a residence in the 5600 block of North Cumberland...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Northwestern student found dead • Chicago snowstorm wreaks havoc • man fatally shot in Mariano's lot

CHICAGO - Emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished last weekend; a powerful arctic winter storm brought frigid temperatures, snow and ice to Chicago, and many other areas across the country in the days leading up to Christmas; and a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect engages in shootout with off-duty officer during attempted car theft on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted car theft leads to a shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer on the city's Near West Side Saturday morning. Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:05 a.m. Preliminary information says the officer was outside of the vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee the scene. The suspect then exits the vehicle and the two exchanged gunfire. Neither was struck, police said. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect is in custody.A weapon was recovered, and charges are pending. Area Three detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crete man allegedly robs Joliet gas station at gunpoint, leads police on high-speed chase on Christmas morning

JOLIET, Ill. - A Crete man robbed a Joliet gas station at gunpoint and led police on a high speed chase before crashing into a ditch Christmas morning, according to officials. Police say, Larry Johnson, 37, was arrested for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
JOLIET, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint after driving with an unknown man on the South Side Friday morning. Police say the woman was driving with the man around 10:08 a.m. When they arrived in the 9200 block of South Drexell Avenue, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the car.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed robbers strike minutes apart on Near West Side

CHICAGO - At least eight armed robberies were reported minutes apart early Friday morning on Chicago's Near West Side. Police say the victims were standing outside on sidewalks or near their vehicles when two-three men in got out of a SUV and demanded their property at gunpoint. The first robbery...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence

A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy