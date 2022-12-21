Abu Sama inks with Iowa State Cyclones; 3-star Southeast Polk (Iowa) RB/DB had late suitors

By Andrew Harrington

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa ­— Three-star recruit and Southeast Polk standout, Abu Sama, made it official Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to play football for Iowa State University.

The running back/cornerback signed with his teammate Kadyn Proctor, who signed to Alabama. With friends and family gathering in the auditorium of Southeast Polk, Sama had a big smile on his face as he put the pen to the paper.

From long days of training with his brother Amara to difficult practices, Sama said it has taken a lot to get him to have the ability to play on both sides of the ball at a collegiate level. Now that he has made it to signing day, it served as more motivation for him to succeed at the next level.

“They’ve been preaching about this since I was a little kid,” Sama said of his family. “Now I’m here, and I can’t wait to just make them proud.”

Dozens of other schools had interest in Sama; however, in his mind, there was only one choice he could make.

“It was always Iowa State,” Sama said. “They treated me like family.”

Sama played both running back and defensive back in high school, accumulating 1,408 yards on just 144 carries with 29 touchdowns in his senior season alone.

Sama committed to Iowa State all the way back on June 25, and in the time since, he has patiently waited to be able to officially sign his letter of intent.

There have been questions of which position Sama will play at Iowa State due to his talent on both sides of the ball. Sama said he has talked with the Iowa State staff, and he plans on playing running back, while keeping the option of defensive back open if a need arises.

“If they need to play me at corner I’ll play,” Sama said. “I’ll play anywhere.”

Sama continued by mentioning that he knows the path to becoming a starter will involved playing special teams first, and he is ready to get started with that challenge.

Sama had a historic game in the Iowa State Championship back in November, rushing for 372 yards and six touchdowns and Southeast Polk went on to take down Valley High School 49-14.

After his big game, Sama said former Iowa State star running back Breece Hall, who was injured playing for the New York Jets this season, reached out to him to say how excited he was for Sama to be a Cyclone.

“I had no words,” Sama said. “I’m just going to try to follow his footsteps.”

Sama said some schools reached out after his big championship game performance, but it was Iowa State that believed it could happen before it happened.

There will not be an early graduation for Sama, as he intends to finish his track and field career, eyeing some record-breaking performances.

Sama broke the state long jump record with a jump of 24 feet, 8 inches, and he is looking to improve on that number in his senior season.