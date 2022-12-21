Read full article on original website
Beshear announces action plan for rebuilding in flood-stricken areas
During a visit to Knott County Dec. 20, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a vision for long-term recovery in Eastern Kentucky that begins with a high-ground community in Knott County. According to a statement from Beshear’s office, the initial building site is located in the community of Talcum, in Knott County...
Officials gather for groundbreaking of new senior citizens center in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state, county and local officials gathered in downtown Pikeville to break ground on a new senior citizens center. “With the groundbreaking today, we’re making progress on this,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “It’s a great thing for the seniors here in Pikeville and again, it will help make sure that all of our senior citizen centers continue operating.”
Holl retiring from HCTC after 26 years of teaching
Dr. Rich Holl feels the time he’s been teaching has flown by so quickly, he can hardly believe it is now ending. “I found my dream job when I started teaching,” noted the history professor at Hazard Community and Technical College, who is retiring after 26 years.
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
HCTC’s Dee Parker chosen as the student voice
Hazard Community and Technical College Recruitment Specialist Darryl “Dee” Parker is one of three chosen to serve as student voice research fellows for the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, collecting qualitative data on two- and four-year college students’ experiences across the commonwealth. The research will be used to improving the transfer process between colleges, strengthen the student advising experience, elevate campus efforts related to student basic needs and increase equity in higher education.
Sapling Center offers safe place for youth
At the last regularly scheduled Fiscal Court meeting for the year, guest speaker Jason Walters from KRCC spoke about the Perry County Sapling Center to showcase the many benefits and programs they offer for youth in the community. The Sapling Center in Downtown Hazard, located on Main Street, is one...
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
KY River Properties makes $500K donation to help flood survivors
At the start of the giving season, one local business decided to give a significant gift to aid flood recovery efforts in the area. Kentucky River Properties, a land corporation with holdings in Perry, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Harlan, Clay, and Breathitt counties, donated $500,000 to be split between the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and HOMES, Inc., two nonprofit affordable housing developers leading the charge to rebuild in the region’s four hardest flood-hit counties, according to a statement released from HDA.
I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over
An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 22: Too much coffee, NFL Sunday Ticket, and …. Here are five...
Former city hall donated to the City of Hazard by the Dawahare family
The City of Hazard has received the donation of the 460 High Street building from the Dawahare family, according to a statement from the city. The hope, according to the statement is to get this historic building back in use in Hazard for many more years to come. The building was built by Bailey P. Wootton around 1925 and is nearly 100 years old. Mr. Wootton started the Hazard Herald and was the Attorney General of Kentucky from 1932 to 1936.
‘Leatherwood Has Talent’
From a small town in Kentucky, a young and talented student helped make lasting memories for her school. Not only did Sabrina Hendrickson organize and plan “Leatherwood Has Talent,” but she also showcased a talent of her own. Even though this was a challenging task, she persevered, and the end result was a mesmerizing display of talent!
Corbin Police Department Warns Public Of New Phone Scam
We are receiving reports that someone is using the Police Department’s phone number to attempt to scam people for money. Reports say that someone identifying themselves as “Lt. Phelps” is calling, asking people to send money to pay fines with the threat of issuing warrants issued for their arrests. The Police Department would never do this. Please do not give them any of your personal information.
Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region. “I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said. The thin trailer walls only do so...
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
Firefighters battle early morning blaze
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:30 Friday morning. Firefighters say two people were inside the home but made it out safely. The home was damaged by heat and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Perry BOE approves agreement leading to Jett’s resignation
After a false start last month, the Perry County Board of Education has reached an agreement which will see Superintendent Jonathan Jett leave his position on Dec. 31. However, two votes — one on the agreement and one on accepting Jett’s resignation — taken during a special meeting on Dec. 1, came down the same as the first — 3-2, with board members Lloyd Engle and Denny Combs voting against the measure, at least partially based on the price tag. According to the agreement, obtained by the Hazard Herald through an Open Records Request, Jett will receive $200,000 to exit his contract with the board, which wasn’t set to expire until 2025.
Horse dies, rider injured after being hit by car
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse died and its rider was injured after a man hit them while driving in Whitley County on Wednesday. According to Kentucky State Police, a 74-year-old man was driving on Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse that was being ridden in the roadway. The 18-year-old riding the horse was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene; the driver was not injured.
Collision With Horse Sends One Person To Hospital
Police responded to a crash on Wednesday between a 1970 Chevrolet Blazer and a horse. The Blazer was said to have been driven by 74-year-old Robert A. Walker, of Corbin. Walker was driving along Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse. The rider of the horse, 18-year-old Logan Brock,...
Alexander: Flood relief efforts ongoing
Perry County Fiscal Court held their regularly called meeting Nov. 29, where County Judge Executive Scott Alexander gave an update on the government assistance for disaster relief funds still being dispersed. “We’ve had 1,347 homeowners and renters that’s been approved for $13,839,000 in federal grants through FEMA,” said Alexander. “That...
Hazard, KY
