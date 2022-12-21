After a false start last month, the Perry County Board of Education has reached an agreement which will see Superintendent Jonathan Jett leave his position on Dec. 31. However, two votes — one on the agreement and one on accepting Jett’s resignation — taken during a special meeting on Dec. 1, came down the same as the first — 3-2, with board members Lloyd Engle and Denny Combs voting against the measure, at least partially based on the price tag. According to the agreement, obtained by the Hazard Herald through an Open Records Request, Jett will receive $200,000 to exit his contract with the board, which wasn’t set to expire until 2025.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 17 DAYS AGO