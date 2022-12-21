Read full article on original website
Clayton Dixon
4d ago
Okay....and guns are the scorn of society, while this dude's mental state is pitied, and his criminal conduct is condoned.
cschick
3d ago
There were multiple posts online from people in this same neighborhood sharing that he had tried to make it into multiple houses for days leading up to this.
foxla.com
Group of women steals safe from Orange grocery store
ORANGE, Calif. - The search is on for a group of women accused of stealing a safe at a grocery store in Orange. Earlier in the week, the Orange Police Department shared surveillance video of five suspects, one of them distracting the employees at the grocery store while the others looked for – and then running off – with the business' safe.
knewsradio.com
Women In Car Yell At Man; He Opens Fire; Misses; Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect Thomas Barnes IV Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It happened on Stanford Drive in Temecula. It has no connection with Stanford University. There is no Phi Beta Kappa here. Wednesday December 21st 2022, just before 3 in the afternoon, 3 women in a car, hurling verbal insults as...
foxla.com
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target released from hospital ahead of the holidays
LOS ANGELES - A 9-year-old boy who was one of two people attacked in a downtown Los Angeles Target store last month is home for the holidays now after being released from the hospital Friday. Brayden Medina has been in the hospital since mid-November after he was stabbed in the...
2urbangirls.com
Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man shot dead in his vehicle in Hawthorne
A man in his 20s was found shot to death inside his car in Hawthorne Saturday evening. The man, whom authorities did not identify, was found in the 11500 block of York Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. when officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to reports of shots fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
Officers shoot pipe-wielding man in Westminster: Police
A homeless man armed with a pipe was shot by at least one officer from the Westminster Police Department early Saturday morning, police said. The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot just before 1 a.m. after officers responded to reported vandalism in the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue, police said in a […]
KTLA.com
Orange County firefighters rescue 9 people from hotel elevator
Christmas Eve got off to a rough start for two families after they became trapped inside an elevator in Orange County on Saturday. Fire crews from Orange County Fire Authority responded to an unspecified hotel in Buena Park around 9:45 a.m. where they found nine people from two separate families stuck inside the elevator.
Orange County inmate dies in custody
An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
police1.com
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
foxla.com
Christmas Eve hit-and-run: Community activist killed in front of her kids in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A woman, whose loved ones remember her as an active member of the community, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Broadway and 88th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to LAPD, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend had just loaded four of her children into her car and as she was getting ready to hop into the vehicle herself, she was hit by another car traveling at a high rate of speed.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after triggering eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. Luis Javier Garcia Pedroza of...
60-year-old woman killed in Pasadena fight: Police
A 60-year-old woman is dead after a fight with another woman in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The altercation in the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue was reported at about 4:40 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found Pasadena resident Corina Monroy “suffering from head trauma” in a parking […]
Police in Murrieta ask residents to stay indoors as they actively investigate incident
Residents in Murrieta were being asked to stay indoors while police engaged in an active investigation.The incident in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente unfolded around 9 a.m. Sunday. Numerous officers were on scene. "We ask residents to please stay in their homes at this time and others to remain out of the area," Murrieta police said in a Tweet. No further information was immediately available as to the nature of the call. This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
Calif. teen convicted of fatally stabbing mother indicted for manufacturing weapon in jail
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man who was previously convicted of stabbing his mother to death when he was just 13 years old has recently been indicted for manufacturing a weapon in jail. Ike Souzer was first arrested in 2017 after police responded to a Garden Grove home...
‘We lost one of our partners today’: LASD K9 killed during shootout that left suspect dead in Gardena
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed while responding to a standoff with an armed suspect in Gardena Thursday. “We lost one of our partners today. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of beloved Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) K9 Jack,” Sheriff Robert Luna posted on Twitter Friday […]
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store
A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
orangecountytribune.com
“Porch pirate” is pinched
A suspected “porch pirate” was arrested this week by Garden Grove police and jailed on multiple charges. According to the GGPD, Michael Biel, 23, a transient living in his car, was taken into custody on Tuesday. The suspect is believed to have followed delivered drivers while wearing an Amazon vest taken from a “real” Amazon delivery driver.
Security Guards Scuffle with Macy’s Theft Suspects
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported crime of theft at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The theft was reported around 8:00 p.m. at the Macy’s department store on the 26400 block of McBean Parkway near Valencia Boulevard. A 911 caller...
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
animalpetitions.org
Justice for Dog Allegedly Punched and Kicked on Video
Target: Todd Spitzer, District Attorney of Orange County, CA. Goal: Seek full penalty against man accused of assaulting pet dog if he is found guilty. A dog named Steeler suffered serious trauma when he was allegedly assaulted by the person who should have been protecting and caring for him. The dog became the subject a viral video reportedly showing Steeler being repeatedly punched and kicked in a hallway. A video doorbell captured the apparent act of cruelty.
