Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet
Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
Jennifer Lopez Throws It Back to Her On the 6 Days With This Classic Aughts Boot
It’s been a year of fashion throwbacks, with everything from Ugg boots to denim maxi skirts returning to It-girl wardrobes. And as always, Jennifer Lopez is bang on trend. In fact, fans of the singer might notice that her most recent look feels like an ode to her style in her early years of fame, when she was dominating the charts with her hit albums On the 6 (1999) and This Is Me…Then (2002).
Lucy Hale Just Debuted the Most Elegant Take on the Wolf Cut
Of all the wolf cuts I've seen on Instagram, there's no doubt that Lucy Hale's is the most refined. The intimidatingly cool hairstyle trend is known for its choppy, face-framing layers and a certain devil-may-care, just-hopped-off-my-Harley volume. Opting for curtain bangs instead of a heavy fringe, Hale's take on the trend is a sleeker, more sophisticated shag. It is almost reminiscent of, dare I say it, the Rachel.
Cher Appears to Be Engaged to Alexander Edwards…We Think
Cher appears to be engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards…at least, that's what fans think her latest tweet is about. On December 25, the 76-year-old icon shared a photo of a large, pear-shaped diamond ring with even more diamonds on the band. “THERE R NO WORDS,” she wrote alongside the snap, which featured Edwards holding the ring while sporting green flame nails. In a second tweet, the singer and actor added, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”
Florence Pugh Chops Her Hair Into a Brunette Wolf Bob in Trailer for Ex Zach Braff’s New Movie
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are more than just exes; they're colleagues. On December 15, the Garden State director and Scrubs star shared a trailer for his latest film, starring Pugh, Morgan Freeman, and Molly Shannon. Written and directed by Braff, A Good Person will be released in March and features an almost unrecognizable version of the Midsommer and Little Women star.
Rihanna Just Shared the First Look at Her Baby Son's Face and He Couldn't Be Cuter
Rihanna just made the most epic TikTok debut of all time. On December 17, the “Diamonds” singer shared an adorable video of her son on TikTok, marking her fan's first look at his sweet little face as well as her post on the app. Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May but had yet to share his name or any photos with the press…until now.
Lily Collins Is Every Inch a Modern Audrey Hepburn at an Emily in Paris Screening
With fans eagerly awaiting the return of Emily in Paris over the festive season, Lily Collins has been out doing the rounds of promotions. Naturally, the star has been serving attention-grabbing looks nonstop, and her most recent appearance saw her channeling a beloved Hollywood legend. At an Emily in Paris...
Rena Sofer and Her Husband Sanford Bookstaver Married Each Other Twice
Rena Sofer and her husband Sanford Bookstaver married each other twice, even after having divorced for a period of time.
I’ll Say It: Emily Cooper Is Bad at Her Job
Emily in Paris is a modern fairy tale: Emily Cooper, a bright-eyed marketing prodigy from Chicago, transfers to Paris and takes the French division of her company by storm. She introduces the team to the brave, not-so-new world of social media, lands several massive new clients, and consistently comes up with thrilling new ideas right in the nick of time.
Meghan Markle Still Doesn’t Get Royal Support, Even After Jeremy Clarkson’s Vile Op-Ed
Well, this is telling. Amid a firestorm of hatred toward Meghan Markle, the palace is apparently circling the wagons around…Camilla. British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson recently wrote a horrendous op-ed about how much he hates Meghan Markle, the kind of thing that you'd expect to find on the seedier corners of the internet but instead was printed in the Sun. Not only was his column misogynistic and cruel, it's also badly written and doesn't have a point besides being hateful. Why editors felt it deserved ink is a question for another day. Suffice it to say, it went way beyond expressing an opinion and was just plain gross, and Clarkson was quickly called out and condemned by, among others, his own daughter. (He later apologized…kinda, and the op-ed has been taken down from the Sun's site.)
Prince William Is Reportedly Too ‘Nervous’ to Talk to Prince Harry: ‘They’re Done’
Now that the six-part series Harry & Meghan is widely available on Netflix, the reviews are in from the one place that matters most: Buckingham Palace. While there have not been—nor will there likely be—any official reactions from King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, or the Prince and Princess of Wales, that won’t stop people within the Palace’s organization from speaking to members of the press, either on or off the record.
Demi Moore Is Preparing for Her ‘Hot’ Grandma Phase
Demi Moore is not going to be a regular grandma, she’s going to be a hot grandma. Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis, 34, is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. The couple revealed the news in a joint post on Instagram on December 20. Willis...
Kacey Musgraves Goes Goth Glam in Her Newest Look
Kacey Musgraves knows how to make a fashion statement, whether it's dressing like a Barbie doll at the Met Gala or wearing crystal trainers that cost nearly $4,000. For her latest look, where she performed a one-night only concert in Los Angeles hosted by Saks and American Express Platinum, she chose the aesthetic of the moment inspired by ’90s goth glam.
Watch Lizzo Perform ‘Break Up Twice’ and ‘Someday at Christmas’ on Saturday Night Live
Lizzo was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend. The December 17 episode—the last episode of the year, hosted by Elvis star Austin Butler—was also the last episode ever for cast member Cecily Strong. Lizzo was not originally scheduled as the...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Raised a Real-Life Wednesday Addams
Catherine Zeta-Jones absolutely kills it as Morticia Addams on Netflix's new hit Wednesday, and she just revealed her secret weapon in preparing for the part: her 19-year-old daughter, Carys. Carys Zeta Douglas, the youngest child of CZJ and Michael Douglas, apparently had a bit of a ‘creepy-kooky-mysterious-spooky, altogether ooky’ phase...
Lucy Boynton Is a Fiery Redhead Now
Just when you think our obsession with red, copper, and auburn hair has started to dwindle, another person in the public eye reignites the trend, and suddenly we’re all into it again. Lucy Boynton is the latest star to swap peroxide blonde locks for a fiery copper shade—a look she debuted at the premiere for her latest film, The Pale Blue Eye, on Wednesday.
Prince William Attended His Ex-Girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s Wedding
Prince William celebrated his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s finding love by attending her wedding to George Gemmell. The Prince of Wales attempted to keep a low profile while making an appearance at his former girlfriend and childhood friend's wedding, held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Tetbury in Gloucestershire, on Saturday. The day was apparently perfect, even though the bride and her father arrived late to the ceremony after their car broke down on the way there. An inside told People, “It was a magical winter wedding in the snow. The bride and groom exited via a tunnel of guests with sparklers in the dark, before driving away in the back of a vintage Land Rover. The Cotswolds are so beautiful in the snow!” The nuptials were also attended by another of William's exes, Olivia Hunt, as well as Tom Inskip, Jamie Murray Wells, Guy Pelly, Mark Tomlinson, Harry Meade, Natasha Rufus Isaacs, and her husband Rupert Finch, who also happens to be one of Princess Kate's former boyfriends.
Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Set to Play Carole King in an Upcoming Biopic
It’s difficult to believe that it’s been less than three years since Daisy Edgar-Jones sauntered onto screens as the elusive loner Marianne in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. Her delicate, meticulously detailed performance earned her both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA TV Award nomination and a spate of enviable parts: Noa, the resilient heroine of Mimi Cave’s stomach-turning horror Fresh; Brenda, the mother at the heart of Dustin Lance Black’s Under the Banner of Heaven; and Kya, the beguiling lead of Olivia Newman’s Where the Crawdads Sing. But her next role could be even bigger: On December 15, Variety broke the news that the rising star is poised to play the musical superstar Carole King.
Kate Middleton’s Friend Says the Princess of Wales Is a Hugger, Actually
According to one of her friends, at least, Kate Middleton is actually a big hugger—contrary to what you might have heard. This is, of course, another response to the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries. Of all the details Meghan Markle dropped in Harry & Meghan, one of the least surprising and...
Emily In Paris Fans Can't Stop Tweeting About the Show's ‘Biggest Plot Hole’
Not that we watch Emily In Paris for the, uh, realism, but shouldn't the premise of the show hold up at the very least?. In case you forgot, the whole reason Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) takes a job in Paris despite being kinda unprepared and unqualified (and not a French speaker) is that her boss, Madeline, gets unexpectedly pregnant, so she can't go. That's in the first episode of season one, and we kinda assumed Madeline (Kate Walsh) was six-ish weeks along at the time.
