Prince William celebrated his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar’s finding love by attending her wedding to George Gemmell. The Prince of Wales attempted to keep a low profile while making an appearance at his former girlfriend and childhood friend's wedding, held at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Tetbury in Gloucestershire, on Saturday. The day was apparently perfect, even though the bride and her father arrived late to the ceremony after their car broke down on the way there. An inside told People, “It was a magical winter wedding in the snow. The bride and groom exited via a tunnel of guests with sparklers in the dark, before driving away in the back of a vintage Land Rover. The Cotswolds are so beautiful in the snow!” The nuptials were also attended by another of William's exes, Olivia Hunt, as well as Tom Inskip, Jamie Murray Wells, Guy Pelly, Mark Tomlinson, Harry Meade, Natasha Rufus Isaacs, and her husband Rupert Finch, who also happens to be one of Princess Kate's former boyfriends.

6 DAYS AGO