Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in November about returning to the team. The 33-year-old expressed some interest in returning to the team around Thanksgiving. The team offered him a chance to get back into game shape by signing with the practice squad but were reportedly willing to place him on the active roster. Gronkowski chose to remain retired and is now ruling out any chance of returning this year.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO