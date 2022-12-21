ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

How Patriots-Bengals Ref Explained Rhamondre Stevenson Fumble Call

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson’s ball security faltered at the worst possible time for the Patriots during their Christmas Eve loss at Gillette Stadium. With New England driving for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown, Stevenson fumbled at the Bengals’ 8-yard line with less than a minute remaining.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Crushing Loss To Bengals

FOXBORO, Mass. — There were many empty seats at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, but thousands of dedicated Patriots fans still braved freezing-cold temperatures to watch their favorite team on Christmas Eve. Their gift? A depressing lump of coal. New England fought hard but ultimately was outclassed by the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Second Win For Texans Gives Big Lift To Fellow AFC South Foe

The playoffs had to be the furthest thing from the mind of the Jacksonville Jaguars after starting out 2-6. Fast forward eight weeks and the Jaguars are not only squarely in the playoff picture, but they currently are in first place in the AFC South. And Jacksonville can sure thank...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton Addresses Costly Drop Against Bengals

Rhamondre Stevenson wasn’t the only young Patriots player who made a mistake Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Tyquan Thornton also wasn’t able to make the most of a great opportunity against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie wide receiver was the target of a beautifully thrown deep ball by quarterback Mac Jones on New England’s first drive of the second half, but Thornton wasn’t able to corral a pass attempt that would have put the Patriots in the red zone if converted.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time. In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury to 'Walk Away' After Season?

Could 2022 be the final season for head coach Kliff Kingsbury in the desert?. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss report that Kingsbury could “walk away” from the Arizona Cardinals after the 2022 season. The 43-year-old, who has compiled a 28-34-1 record across his four NFL seasons,...
NESN

Antonio Brown Reveals More Alleged Private DMs From Tom Brady

Turns out, Tom Brady’s private messages to Antonio Brown aren’t all that private. Brown last month revealed a lengthy text message Brady supposedly sent him roughly three months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. And on Friday, Brown was at it again, this time posting an alleged direct message from Brady to his Snapchat feed.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Contacted Buccaneers Back in November

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in November about returning to the team. The 33-year-old expressed some interest in returning to the team around Thanksgiving. The team offered him a chance to get back into game shape by signing with the practice squad but were reportedly willing to place him on the active roster. Gronkowski chose to remain retired and is now ruling out any chance of returning this year.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots Make Several Roster Moves Prior To Facing Bengals

It was already known the New England Patriots special teams would be integrating in a new piece Saturday due to the injury to long snapper Joe Cardona. But the unit may have more of a different look than just at long snapper with the Patriots announcing they elevated another specialist from the practice squad prior to their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

How Patriots Have Prepared Marcus Jones For Do-It-All Role

Marcus Jones has provided the New England Patriots with a spark in every phase of the game this season, doing what many NFL players could only dream of. The do-it-all role isn’t without its drawbacks, however. Jones is listed as a cornerback on the Patriots’ roster, but has seen...
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Dolphins' Terron Armstead, Jeff Wilson Active vs. Packers

The Dolphins will have most of their regulars in the lineup as they continue their fight for a postseason berth against the Green Bay Packers. Ian Rapoport confirmed that offensive tackle Terron Armstead, running back Jeff Wilson, and linebacker Jaelen Phillips will play on Christmas day. The trio was listed...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Packers LG Elgton Jenkins Agrees to 4-Year, $68 Million Extension

The Green Bay Packers (6-8) have locked up one of their key offensive linemen for the foreseeable future. According to NFL.com, the Packers have signed left guard Elgton Jenkins to a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The deal, which carries a max value of $74 million, makes Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL behind Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

NFL Suspends Jets’ Miles Austin For Violating Gambling Policy

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin found himself in hot water. On Friday, the NFL issued a minimum one-year suspension to Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Austin will appeal the suspension and the details regarding his gambling role are vague. However, according to Austin’s lawyer, Bill Deni, he didn’t place wagers on NFL games as a coach.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

What Dolphins Loss To Packers Means For Patriots’ Playoff Hopes

Even after back-to-back heartbreaking losses, the New England Patriots now again control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. With the Miami Dolphins losing to the Green Bay Packers 26-20 on Christmas Day, the Patriots can clinch a wild-card berth by beating the Dolphins at home next Sunday and winning on the road against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy