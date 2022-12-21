Read full article on original website
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Has Fond Memory Of His First Chemistry Read With Zoe Perry
Prequels and spin-off series have become a ubiquitous TV genre unto themselves. Still, not all showrunners have the chutzpah to air a spin-off and its parent show concurrently. By the time CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" wrapped up its 12th and final season in 2019, "Young Sheldon" was finishing its second season.
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
Samantha Smith's Favorite Supernatural Episode Is The Raid
With 15 seasons, over 300 episodes, and hundreds of monsters, demons, and enemies, "Supernatural" has given loyal fans plenty of storylines, enemies we love to hate, and ongoing jokes that make us laugh no matter how many times they've been told before. While it's pretty special to have watched the episodes as they aired, or to be able to binge the series now after its end, it would be something else entirely to have been a part of it.
Joe Mantegna Buried His Belief Of A Criminal Minds Reboot Until He Was Actually On Set
Amid a 15-season run that saw more than 300-episodes of "Criminal Minds" make it to the primetime airwaves, it was a little surprising when the series called it quits in 2020. That's even more true given how devoted the series' fanbase had become over that span, and how strong the series continued to be on the ratings front. Still, even diehard fans might've agreed "Criminal Minds" had gotten a touch formulaic after such a lengthy network run. And after a two-year hiatus, the series received a much-needed refresh when it debuted on Paramount+, with longtime showrunner Erica Messer conjuring a multifaceted narrative that both fits within and boldly expands on the original series' formula.
How Seth Green Landed His Role Of Chris On Family Guy
The titular family presented in "Family Guy" may not be the sharpest tools in the tool shed, but none quite achieves the heights (or lows) of Chris Griffin (voiced by Seth Green). The family's middle child, Chris is very much a copy of his father, with low intelligence and even lower common sense, but we wouldn't want him any other way.
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
Blue Bloods Showrunner Kevin Wade Teases Unfinished Business Between Erin And Her Ex-Husband
Coming from a family of police officers can probably make relationships a little more interesting, mainly because of their investigative skills and discerning eye. Of course, when one is also a district attorney like Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) in "Blue Bloods," there is an entirely different layer to the equation. With a father like police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a detective brother like Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), and a beat cop brother like Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), meeting Erin's family at the Reagan family dinner requires a certain amount of honesty, truth, and integrity.
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Thinks Breaking Story Norms Is Why Critics Haven't Warmed Up To The Show
Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Network drama "Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family, owners of a massive ranch in Montana who fight every foe that tries to take their land away from them. While primarily a neo-Western, the show has gained immense popularity from its ability to blend genres. While dramatic and violent, the show also isn't afraid to lean into soapy twists or even romance, as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) steady and loving courtship (and eventual marriage) has become a huge draw for audiences.
Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman Was Inspired By A Real-Life Attorney
Saul Goodman, the lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk on "Breaking Bad" and its prequel spin-off series "Better Call Saul," ended up becoming one of television's most nuanced and relatable antiheroes. His greed is a force of nature; he's the personification of the ends justifying the means. Across both shows, Odenkirk displays the frighteningly acute ability to abandon all ethics in pursuit of Goodman's goals, perverting the law and himself in the process. With the silver tongue of a seasoned salesman and the conniving mind of a supervillain, he rises to prominence in New Mexico as the last refuge of the legally damned, characterized by his catchphrase, "Better call Saul!" He is, as Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) puts it, not just a criminal lawyer, but a criminal lawyer.
How Long Does It Take To Write A Modern Family Guy Episode?
"Family Guy" famously makes use of "cutaway gags," to the extent that "South Park" parodied the show's reliance on them in a 2006 episode; the episode even suggests the series' writers are just floating manatees randomly bringing phrases together into a joke. But "Family Guy" also distinguished itself from other...
How South Park's Trey Parker And Matt Stone Really Feel About Offending Their Audiences
Over the 25 years that "South Park" has remained on the air, it has managed to attack every possible group it can by being an equal-opportunity offender. No one is safe from the animated show's satire, whether it's Tom Cruise and Scientology or Kanye West and fish sticks. Celebrities, politics, religion, and other taboo topics make up the usual fodder for the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In fact, Russian prosecutors tried in vain to ban the show at one point for fear it would incite religious hatred.
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris On That Intense Shootout Scene In Season 3
"Breaking Bad" is full of iconic moments. The AMC drama, which focuses on chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston), has its share of them, including Walt letting Jane (Krysten Ritter) die, Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) explosive death, and many more. Another one of the show's most memorable moments is the shootout between Hank (Dean Norris) and the Salamanca twins, Leonel and Marco (Daniel and Luis Moncada) in Season 3, Episode 7, "One Minute."
My Hero Academia's Ricco Fajardo Credits Chuck E. Cheese With Launching His Voice Acting Career
When it comes to high-profile anime series, "My Hero Academia" is an absolute juggernaut. With six seasons and three films under its belt, as well as an upcoming live-action adaptation from Netflix, it's clear that the franchise isn't slowing down any time soon. Part of this success is due to...
Why There Was A Major Battle Over Lois After Family Guy's Pilot Episode
Like "The Simpsons" and "South Park" before it, "Family Guy" has remained a mainstay as one of the longest-running adult animated series on TV. Fox debuted the new cartoon anti-sitcom in 1999, and the show was canceled by 2002. However, strong DVD sales and early-internet public outcry led to the show's return in 2005 (via National Review Online). As of 2022, the show remains on the air.
What Has Mandy Patinkin Been Doing Since Leaving Criminal Minds?
Plenty of "Criminal Minds" fans were drawn to Mandy Patinkin's character, Jason Gideon, simply due to the show's first Unit Chief's backstory. Patinkin's take on the Behavioral Analysis Unit leader gave the character a unique vulnerability over the 47 episodes in which he was featured. That was one of the many reasons it was a tough blow for fans when the Chicago-born actor (via IMDb) decided to exit the show. No definite reason was ever given for why Patinkin left "Criminal Minds" after Season 2, other than the vague "creative differences" excuse. However, based on Patinkin's post-exodus remarks, it was suggested that he didn't enjoy the show's often-violent content.
The Unfilmed Transaction Scene In Clerks Explains The Original Ending
Though Kevin Smith has made enough of a name for himself in Hollywood to become something of a household name, it all began for the writer-director back in 1994 with "Clerks." Inspired by Smith's own annoying and often humorous experiences working at a retail store prior to selling the project (via The Guardian), the movie offered a deadpan and absurd aspect of life that many Gen X'ers were just starting to experience themselves.
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
CSI's George Eads Really Struggled With Marg Helgenberger's Initial Exit From The Show
When "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" began airing back in 2000, it was probably expected to do no better or worse than any other police procedural of the time period. This likely made it all the more surprising for CBS when the show exploded in popularity to the point where members of its hardcore fan base were regularly seen walking around in shirts and hats from the iconic series.
