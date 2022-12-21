ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Victim of Iowa park homicide identified by police

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police have released more information about the murder investigation that started with the discovery of a body in MacRae Park on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa. Police say Coleman was one of four people that agreed to meet in order to complete what officers described as a “transaction.”

Investigators say the transaction became a robbery and Coleman was shot and killed.

During their investigation police say they tracked down a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident outside a home in the 2800 block of SE 10 th Street. When detectives knocked on the door to speak with the residents, they heard a gunshot from inside. Some residents ran from the home and told police a person had shot themselves. An 18-year-old male was found inside, dead from suicide.

Pieper Lewis pleads not guilty to escape charge

A 17-year-old from Brighton has been charged with first-degree robbery in the incident. Police are also questioning another juvenile but they have not been charged.

“So, we’re not looking for anybody else at this time. Only one of them has been charged. We got a lot of pieces that we’re still trying to put together on this. We think we have a good idea what that transaction was supposed to be about, we need to get that confirmed and do some more work on that,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Investigators did recover a weapon and also impounded a vehicle as evidence.

