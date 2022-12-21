Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Crushing Loss To Bengals
FOXBORO, Mass. — There were many empty seats at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, but thousands of dedicated Patriots fans still braved freezing-cold temperatures to watch their favorite team on Christmas Eve. Their gift? A depressing lump of coal. New England fought hard but ultimately was outclassed by the Cincinnati...
Why Was Mac Jones Flagged For Unnecessary Roughness? Patriots QB Explains
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson blamed his costly late-game fumble Saturday on him trying to make a play. Mac Jones had the same explanation for his ensuing penalty. After Stevenson lost the ball inside Cincinnati’s 10-yard line with a minute remaining in a four-point game, Jones continued his attempts to recover it after the whistle had blown. That earned the New England Patriots quarterback a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Bill Belichick Gives Odd Answer To Question About Kendrick Bourne Playing Time
FOXBORO, Mass. — For virtually the entire season, Patriots fans have been calling for New England to use Kendrick Bourne more often. After catching 55 balls for 800 yards in 2021, Bourne entered Week 16 with just 24 catches for 273 yards in 13 games. Well, fans got their...
How Patriots-Bengals Ref Explained Rhamondre Stevenson Fumble Call
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson’s ball security faltered at the worst possible time for the Patriots during their Christmas Eve loss at Gillette Stadium. With New England driving for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown, Stevenson fumbled at the Bengals’ 8-yard line with less than a minute remaining.
What Dolphins Loss To Packers Means For Patriots’ Playoff Hopes
Even after back-to-back heartbreaking losses, the New England Patriots now, again, control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. With the Miami Dolphins losing to the Green Bay Packers, 26-20, on Christmas Day, the Patriots can clinch a wild-card berth by beating the Dolphins at home next Sunday and winning on the road against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.
Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury to 'Walk Away' After Season?
Could 2022 be the final season for head coach Kliff Kingsbury in the desert?. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss report that Kingsbury could “walk away” from the Arizona Cardinals after the 2022 season. The 43-year-old, who has compiled a 28-34-1 record across his four NFL seasons,...
Steelers vs. Ravens game flexed to Sunday Night Football
The upcoming Steelers-Ravens game has been rescheduled and will now air on Channel 11. The NFL announced Sunday that the game will now be played at 8:20 p.m. on NBC on Jan. 1. This will be a big game for the Steelers as they fight to find a spot in the playoffs.
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Can’t Hold Onto Second-Half Lead Yet Again
It continues to be the same old story for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders once again held a second-half lead Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, only to squander it by getting shutout over the final 24 minutes, and allowing a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens with 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter to deal Las Vegas a 13-10 loss at a freezing Acrisure Stadium.
Eagles Receiver DeVonta Smith Brings Twist To Salvation Army Celebration
Eagles-Cowboys arguably is one of the best rivalries in the NFL, especially when the two teams are among the top teams in the NFC. Philadelphia had to rely on Gardner Minshew at quarterback Saturday when the two sides met after Jalen Hurts was ruled out due to a shoulder injury, and the fourth-year QB has done his part.
Jason McCourty Has Comical Reaction To Devin McCourty Interception
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jason McCourty couldn’t help but feel a bit conflicted Saturday when his brother, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, intercepted pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during a Week 16 game. Jason McCourty, as he revealed on Twitter, has Burrow as his quarterback in...
Dolphins' Terron Armstead, Jeff Wilson Active vs. Packers
The Dolphins will have most of their regulars in the lineup as they continue their fight for a postseason berth against the Green Bay Packers. Ian Rapoport confirmed that offensive tackle Terron Armstead, running back Jeff Wilson, and linebacker Jaelen Phillips will play on Christmas day. The trio was listed...
Broncos' DE Randy Gregory is Active vs. Rams on Sunday
Randy Gregory’s return to the gridiron has not gone as expected. The Denver Broncos linebacker hadn’t played since Week 4, returning last week against the Arizona Cardinals and playing just 23 defensive snaps. Subsequently, the knee injury that Gregory has been dealing with kept him out of practice all week, leaving his participation in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in doubt.
Dallas Cowboys Week 16 Player Props
After blowing a 17-point lead in last Sunday’s loss to the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dallas Cowboys return home for a crucial rematch against NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas dropped the initial meeting in Week 6 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush but received an early Christmas present as Eagles star QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will miss Saturday’s contest due to a sprained right shoulder.
Richard Sherman Hopes Zach Wilson Has Started Last NFL Game
This season only continues to get worse for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The second-year signal-caller hit a new low during Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with Wilson being benched again, this time in the third quarter in favor of unknown third-stringer Chris Streveler. While...
Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton Addresses Costly Drop Against Bengals
Rhamondre Stevenson wasn’t the only young Patriots player who made a mistake Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Tyquan Thornton also wasn’t able to make the most of a great opportunity against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie wide receiver was the target of a beautifully thrown deep ball by quarterback Mac Jones on New England’s first drive of the second half, but Thornton wasn’t able to corral a pass attempt that would have put the Patriots in the red zone if converted.
Packers LG Elgton Jenkins Agrees to 4-Year, $68 Million Extension
The Green Bay Packers (6-8) have locked up one of their key offensive linemen for the foreseeable future. According to NFL.com, the Packers have signed left guard Elgton Jenkins to a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The deal, which carries a max value of $74 million, makes Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL behind Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts.
Rob Gronkowski Contacted Buccaneers Back in November
Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in November about returning to the team. The 33-year-old expressed some interest in returning to the team around Thanksgiving. The team offered him a chance to get back into game shape by signing with the practice squad but were reportedly willing to place him on the active roster. Gronkowski chose to remain retired and is now ruling out any chance of returning this year.
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin Expected to Start Saturday vs. Chiefs
Marquise Goodwin is expected to play Saturday for the Seattle Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. The Hawks will likely need a win Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive, but that won’t be easy in Kansas City, where the temperature may not get out of the single digits. The Hawks will also be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett who underwent surgery on his finger earlier this week. This is a massive loss in a game versus the defensively challenged Chiefs. Goodwin will be expected to step right into the starting role and produce opposite D.K. Metcalf for quarterback Geno Smith. This game could also come down to how successful either team will be with their ground attack.
NFL Suspends Jets’ Miles Austin For Violating Gambling Policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin found himself in hot water. On Friday, the NFL issued a minimum one-year suspension to Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Austin will appeal the suspension and the details regarding his gambling role are vague. However, according to Austin’s lawyer, Bill Deni, he didn’t place wagers on NFL games as a coach.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0