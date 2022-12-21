Read full article on original website
One Dead in Yakima Crash Early Monday
A one car crash early Monday morning has resulted in the death of a 30-year-old woman from Yakima. Yakima Police say the crash was reported at about 5:15 am Monday in the area of North 4th Street and East Lincoln Avenue. Authorities say a 25-year-old Yakima man was driving west on Lincoln when he lost control and the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree killing the 30-year-old passenger.The driver was not injured.
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
Christmas Lights in Yakima, Washington. Which Lights Display Won?
Light Up Yakima 2022 - Winner of a $500 VISA Gift Card. We have a winner in the Light Up Yakima contest for 2022. Actually, we have many winners, as everyone who entered is a winner in our book. Everyone gave it their all and their own unique touch on very festive holiday lights displays.
Great Local Yakima Bars To Wet Your Whistle The Night Before Christmas
In the opening scenes of the new film, Violent Night, you see not one, but two different Santas at the bar. One is, of course, the real Santa and the other, just a run of the mill mall Santa. They discuss how long they’ve been playing Santa, how they got their starts, and the real Santa eventually mentions how he has to get back to work, after all, it’s Christmas Eve, the toys won’t deliver themselves. I could go more into details about this film (I loved it) but the main point is, Santa (a couple of them) spent Christmas Eve at the bar!
Santa Claus Backwards? Yakima Man Discovers Christmas Conspiracy
I have always believed in Santa. Maybe not the old jolly fat man who performed B&E's one night a year around the world, but the myth and legend of Santa. As I've grown older and, I hope, wiser, I now look at Santa as the spirit of Christmas. That fits with me and keeps a smile on my face, even after the weird bit of audio that I discovered.
Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley
Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
Yakima Sees First Flu Death as Cases Rise Statewide
The flu is making a lot of people sick in the state of Washington and it's killing others. Officials at the Yakima Health District are reporting the first flu death for the county this flu season. They say the person was over 65-years-old but no name has been released. Health officials say they've seen flu activity increase since mid-September but the area is also seeing a large number of cases of RSV as well.
Yakima Dollar Trees Introducing ‘Plus': Items for 3, 4 & 5 Dollars!
"Thanks, Trump!" Said my one friend while we were at the West Valley Dollar Tree in Yakima, Washington. "How long has he been out of office, and you're still obsessing about him? He's living rent-free in your mind! Besides, all the prices skyrocketing is happening on Biden's watch," said my other friend. I hate politics, so I decided to shut the conversation down, "Hey! It's Christmas time! Save that talk and debate for your awkward family dinner on Sunday!" Luckily, that made us all laugh.
Your Gift To Yakima Union Gospel Mission Matched
It's the holidays and officials at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are hoping you'll consider giving to help the homeless. Mission Executive Director Mike Johnson it only takes $2.07 to provide a hot, nourishing meal at the Mission. If you give today your gift to the mission will be matched.
Yakima Kidults Helping To Keep Toy Industry Alive
If you've been shopping this holiday season it's likely you've walked by the toy section at a Yakima store. If you don't have kids you may not have walked down an isle to view the latest toys kids are excited about this Christmas. But even if you don't have kids everyone loves toys. You remember putting those toy lists together and admit it you miss those days. Some of you are old enough to remember thumbing through the Sears Christmas catalog circling favorite toys in the toy section. You were hoping you'd find what you want under the tree on Christmas day.
Yakima Wants Cheap Gas and We Know Where to Find It
If you're driving to the gas station Monday average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 18.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 94.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Hazardous Air Quality Warning: How Do You Stay Safe in Yakima?
The air is cold and a bit thick in the Yakima Valley this week. So much so, that the National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory. The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon is warning of hazardous weather conditions for the Yakima Valley, issuing an Air Stagnation Advisory for Yakima until at least 3:00 pm on Friday, December 16th.
7 New Businesses We’d Like To Fill The Sonic Drive-In Yakima Location
When news broke about the Sonic Drive-in closing down last September, many of us were pretty bummed. No one really knew how long it would be closed, nor expected the type of legal trouble that the franchise owner in the northwest was up against. I still had hope that it would re-open. Well, at least until yesterday (12/14). I drove by and saw a man boarding up the windows. Now there are many reasons for someone to do that. The obvious is to help keep people out and to protect against the elements. For those of us feeling that this place is dead, this might as well have been the final nail in the coffin.
KIT Collecting Toys for Tots Friday at Yakima’s Steve Hahn
Thousands of kids in the Yakima Valley are hoping for a bright and happy Christmas thanks to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program. Every year the Marines partner with the Yakima Salvation Army to collect the distribute the toys for kids up to 18-years-old. You are invited to Steve Hahn VW, KIA, Mercedes Benz at 1730 South 1st Street for his annual Toys for Tots event on Friday. If you can't make it you can donate online at https://yakima-wa.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3.
How Cold Will Yakima Get This Week? Minus How Many Degrees? Brrr!
If the polar bears up north are tired of wearing their Bermuda shorts, they should head down south to Washington this week. A combination of snow and cold temperatures will get teeth chattering in the PNW. How Cold Will it Get This Week in Washington?. In Yakima, the forecast is...
Your Yakima River Canyon Rated Tops For Winter Anglers
When you think of fishing you might not think of fishing during the winter but if that's what you like to do you're in the right place. That's because the Yakima River Canyon has been named one of the best winter fishing destinations in the country for 2023. FishingBooker, a...
