ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

L﻿eeds v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Leeds haven't won any of their last seven Premier League home games against reigning champions (D2 L5), since a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May 1999. Man City won this exact fixture 4-0 in April last season, last winning back-to-back away league games against Leeds in September 2000. Leeds striker...
SB Nation

Conte: Fraser Forster to start in goal for Tottenham vs. Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur supporters got a good look at backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Wednesday in Spurs’ friendly draw against OGC Nice. They’ll get an even better look at him on Monday when Spurs head to Brentford to resume Premier League action. Antonio Conte announced in his pre-match press conference today that Forster, signed this summer as a free agent, will start his first Premier League match for Spurs ahead of World Cup finalist Hugo Lloris.
BBC

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC

Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed

Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC

Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
SB Nation

Rumormongering: Spurs considering a £13m January move for Adrien Rabiot

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Tottenham Hotspur are apparently interested in signing Adrien Rabiot. I know. I know! It’s like Groundhog Day except with a lot more swearing in French. Normally I’d be appending this to the Batcountry section and we’d all be having a good laugh, except for one thing: it’s Gary Jacob writing in the Times of London, and he’s not a journalist you casually dismiss.
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash

Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
BBC

Gemma Bonner: Liverpool re-sign WSL-winning captain

Liverpool have re-signed defender Gemma Bonner, who captained the side to two Women's Super League titles in her first spell at the club. The 31-year-old, capped 11 times by England, will join the Reds from US side Racing Louisville, subject to international clearance and approvals. Bonner spent six years at...
SB Nation

Newcastle to host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Newcastle United will host Leicester City as part of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals set of matchups in the week starting on Jan. 9th. The final date and kickoff time will be announced at a later moment. The Magpies drew Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth in the Round of 16 and...
BBC

Premier League: What the numbers say about how teams are really doing

With the Premier League about to return, the table makes better reading for some clubs than others, but it does not tell the whole story about how teams are doing so far. While obviously results are what matter most, form can be temporary and luck can be fickle in football, so taking a look under the hood at a team's expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they have been showing so far and how the rest of their season could pan out.
BBC

Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Locatelli, Fofana, Mendy, Mudryk, Rabiot

England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been...
Reuters

Soccer-Nottingham Forest to feature 'UK for UNHCR' logo on shirts

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest's men's and women's teams will have the 'UK for UNHCR' logo displayed on the front of their shirts for the rest of the season after the Premier League club announced a partnership with the United Nations refugee agency on Thursday.
BBC

Gillingham: Brad Galinson completes takeover after buying majority stake

American businessman Brad Galinson has completed his takeover of Gillingham, buying a majority stake in the club. The Florida-based property magnate had been linked with a takeover of League Two's bottom side for several months. The Gills has been owned by Paul Scally since 1995 and he will keep a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy