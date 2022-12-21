Read full article on original website
BBC
Leeds v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Leeds haven't won any of their last seven Premier League home games against reigning champions (D2 L5), since a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May 1999. Man City won this exact fixture 4-0 in April last season, last winning back-to-back away league games against Leeds in September 2000. Leeds striker...
SB Nation
Conte: Fraser Forster to start in goal for Tottenham vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur supporters got a good look at backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Wednesday in Spurs’ friendly draw against OGC Nice. They’ll get an even better look at him on Monday when Spurs head to Brentford to resume Premier League action. Antonio Conte announced in his pre-match press conference today that Forster, signed this summer as a free agent, will start his first Premier League match for Spurs ahead of World Cup finalist Hugo Lloris.
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
SB Nation
Rumormongering: Spurs considering a £13m January move for Adrien Rabiot
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Tottenham Hotspur are apparently interested in signing Adrien Rabiot. I know. I know! It’s like Groundhog Day except with a lot more swearing in French. Normally I’d be appending this to the Batcountry section and we’d all be having a good laugh, except for one thing: it’s Gary Jacob writing in the Times of London, and he’s not a journalist you casually dismiss.
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
‘Welcome back, Mister!’: Claudio Ranieri makes managerial return at Cagliari
Claudio Ranieri has returned to life in the dugout with Cagliari, who have appointed him as head coach on a contract until June 2025. The Serie B club announced the news on Friday, some 31 years after he first left the club, with Ranieri saying: “We are bound by mutual respect and love.”
BBC
Gemma Bonner: Liverpool re-sign WSL-winning captain
Liverpool have re-signed defender Gemma Bonner, who captained the side to two Women's Super League titles in her first spell at the club. The 31-year-old, capped 11 times by England, will join the Reds from US side Racing Louisville, subject to international clearance and approvals. Bonner spent six years at...
SB Nation
Newcastle to host Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals
Newcastle United will host Leicester City as part of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals set of matchups in the week starting on Jan. 9th. The final date and kickoff time will be announced at a later moment. The Magpies drew Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth in the Round of 16 and...
BBC
Premier League: What the numbers say about how teams are really doing
With the Premier League about to return, the table makes better reading for some clubs than others, but it does not tell the whole story about how teams are doing so far. While obviously results are what matter most, form can be temporary and luck can be fickle in football, so taking a look under the hood at a team's expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they have been showing so far and how the rest of their season could pan out.
SB Nation
WATCH: Lauren James pounces on defensive mistake to double Chelsea’s lead over Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0!
Yet another defensive mistake by PSG turns into a glorious chance for the Blues at the Bridge. This time Lauren James steals the ball on an attempt from the keeper to put the ball back in play, and is then assisted by Sam Kerr to get her first Champions League goal this season.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Locatelli, Fofana, Mendy, Mudryk, Rabiot
England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been...
Soccer-Nottingham Forest to feature 'UK for UNHCR' logo on shirts
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest's men's and women's teams will have the 'UK for UNHCR' logo displayed on the front of their shirts for the rest of the season after the Premier League club announced a partnership with the United Nations refugee agency on Thursday.
BBC
Gillingham: Brad Galinson completes takeover after buying majority stake
American businessman Brad Galinson has completed his takeover of Gillingham, buying a majority stake in the club. The Florida-based property magnate had been linked with a takeover of League Two's bottom side for several months. The Gills has been owned by Paul Scally since 1995 and he will keep a...
