COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everything about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is contrary to the Ohio State football quarterback plan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has built his program on searching every corner of America for elite quarterback talent, bringing those players to Columbus and developing them into Heisman Trophy finalists. He inherited Dwayne Haskins, pulled Justin Fields in through the transfer portal and got in on the ground floor of C.J. Stroud.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO