How Long Will Bitter Cold Temperatures Last?
With a winter storm that brought snow and gusty winds alongside a spell of dangerously cold temperatures, many residents are wondering when the brutal cold may let up. While the Chicago area is likely to see significant changes in weather within the next week, Christmas Eve and Christmas will still be brutally cold.
With Wind Chill Temps of -35 in Chicago, Do You Still Need to Shovel Your Sidewalk?
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions. While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most...
It Could Feel 90 Degrees Warmer in a Matter of Days in Chicago Area
While the Chicago area is experiencing one of the coldest December days in decades, there's some warmer news ahead. According to early predictions, a major warm up could lead to a nearly 90-degree difference by this time next week. "After barbaric winter weather thru Monday, the weather pattern will flip...
What is a ‘Travel Watch' in Indiana and What Does it Mean?
With a significant winter storm greatly upending travel across the Chicago area, Indiana officials have issued travel directives to help mitigate the effects of the storm. As parts of Northwest Indiana are being hit hardest by the storm, officials have issued travel advisories, watches and warnings across the state Thursday evening.
I-94 Sees 2 Accidents 5 Minutes Apart Early Sunday Morning — 1 in Northbrook, 1 in Chicago
Two accidents were reported on Interstate 94 about five minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. About 1:10 a.m., a state police squad car struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after an accident on I-94. State troopers responded to...
As Chicago Faces Frigid Cold, Here's What Kind of Salt You Should Use on Driveways, Sidewalks
Thursday’s winter storm caused temperatures in the Chicago area to plummet well-below freezing, and with several days of subzero wind chills and frigid air temps in the forecast, you’ll need to work a bit harder to clear ice and snow from driveways and sidewalks. While you may have...
Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area
While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
From a State Snake to Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, Illinois Has 185 New Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
185 new laws are set to take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, with many of them bringing the state new programs, safety measures or industry-specific policies. However, there are a few that are a little less traditional. Here's a look at five laws set to go into effect in...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do
On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
Worried About Your Pipes Freezing In the Brutal Cold? Here Are Precautions You Can Take
As Chicagoans deal with extreme cold and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, the brutally cold weather may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that can make pipes break, regardless if the pipes...
Check Your Tickets: 4 Jackpot-Winning Lottery Tickets Worth Between $1 M and $50,000 Sold in Illinois
Christmas just got much, much merrier for four lucky Illinois Lottery players. Four winning Illinois lottery tickets worth between $1 million and $50,000 were sold late last week in different locations across the state as well as online, on the Illinois Lottery website, officials said. According to the Illinois Lottery,...
Rob Stafford Anchors Final Newscast Before Retirement
After more than a decade behind the NBC 5 anchor desk, award-winning journalist and investigative reporter Rob Stafford delivered his final newscast before retirement Friday. Stafford joined NBC 5 News as weekend anchor and reporter in September 2007. He moved to the main anchor position in July of 2009, where he has since spent years working alongside co-anchor and friend, Allison Rosati.
88 of Illinois' 102 Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Stay Mostly Stagnant
With many Illinois families preparing for holiday celebrations, cases of COVID-19 remain at elevated levels across the state, with three Chicago-area counties now at a "high" COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC. CDC data shows that 88 of Illinois' 102 counties are currently at a "high" or "medium" community...
Suspect in Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer
A suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer during an attempted carjacking on the city’s Near West Side on Saturday morning. According to police, the officer was outside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 10:25 a.m. when a suspect got into the car and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee from the scene.
Woman Dies While Working on Production Floor of Gurnee Business
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, was cleaning inside a building in the 1900 block of Swanson Court around 1 a.m. when she was injured, the office said.
Man Killed, Another Wounded in Shooting at Waukegan Sports Bar
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a sports bar in north suburban Waukegan, police said. Officers responding to the shooting about 2:20 a.m. at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill, 200 N. Green Bay Road, found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures, Waukegan police said.
