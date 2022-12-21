ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

How Long Will Bitter Cold Temperatures Last?

With a winter storm that brought snow and gusty winds alongside a spell of dangerously cold temperatures, many residents are wondering when the brutal cold may let up. While the Chicago area is likely to see significant changes in weather within the next week, Christmas Eve and Christmas will still be brutally cold.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What is a ‘Travel Watch' in Indiana and What Does it Mean?

With a significant winter storm greatly upending travel across the Chicago area, Indiana officials have issued travel directives to help mitigate the effects of the storm. As parts of Northwest Indiana are being hit hardest by the storm, officials have issued travel advisories, watches and warnings across the state Thursday evening.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics. Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do

On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Rob Stafford Anchors Final Newscast Before Retirement

After more than a decade behind the NBC 5 anchor desk, award-winning journalist and investigative reporter Rob Stafford delivered his final newscast before retirement Friday. Stafford joined NBC 5 News as weekend anchor and reporter in September 2007. He moved to the main anchor position in July of 2009, where he has since spent years working alongside co-anchor and friend, Allison Rosati.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suspect in Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer

A suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer during an attempted carjacking on the city’s Near West Side on Saturday morning. According to police, the officer was outside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 10:25 a.m. when a suspect got into the car and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee from the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Killed, Another Wounded in Shooting at Waukegan Sports Bar

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a sports bar in north suburban Waukegan, police said. Officers responding to the shooting about 2:20 a.m. at Stretch’s Sports Bar and Grill, 200 N. Green Bay Road, found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures, Waukegan police said.
WAUKEGAN, IL

