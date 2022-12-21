Read full article on original website
Trigun Stampede Highlights Wolfwood's Makeover With New Poster
Trigun Stampede is hyping up the premiere of its big reboot anime next month as part of the Winter 2023 new schedule of anime releases, and the series is highlighting Nicholas D. Wolfwood's new design for the anime with a new poster! The upcoming reboot series will be interpreting Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action franchise in a whole new kind of way with not only younger versions of each of the main characters, but through a fully 3D CG animated production to top it off.
Blue Lock Hypes Midseason Return With New Poster
Blue Lock has officially brought its first slate of episodes to an end with the end of the rest of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series is hyping up its big return for the second half of its debut season with a new poster teasing the next major arc of the series! The anime taking on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series is now at a much more popular place than when it first began thanks to Japan's success in the FIFA World Cup this past year, but this success will continue with the next major arc of the series.
Marvel Nearly Had its Own Super Smash Bros. Style Fighting Game
Over the last two decades or so, Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. franchise has inspired a number of imitators. Games like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, Multiversus, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl have all taken inspiration from the Smash formula, pitting their respective company's characters against one another. While DC characters appear in Multiversus, it seems Marvel very nearly had its own take on Smash Bros., in the form of a Super Hero Squad game planned for the Nintendo DS! As revealed by developer Luke Muscat, THQ wanted the team at Halfbrick to mimic the formula using characters like Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Iron Man.
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
Nier: Automata Trailer Confirms Anime's Release Date
Nier: Automata will be making its full debut in the anime world next month as part of the new wave of anime coming our way as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and Nier: Automata Ver1.1 has finally confirmed the release date for its new series with a cool new trailer showing off the best look yet! Square Enix's massively popular video game will be exploding a new side of its world with an official anime adaptation, and is promising a new kind of story that even experienced fans will be able to enjoy during the new series' run.
New Scream VI Poster Released
It may be Christmas, but that doesn't mean horror fans can't have fun, too. With Scream VI only a few months away, we've been seeing some exciting content from the upcoming installment of the beloved franchise. A new trailer teased the movie's move to New York, and fans are already concerned about their favorite characters. Today, the official Scream accounts on social media shared a new poster just for the holidays.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!
Ryan Reynolds Recruits Nickelback to Sing Fan-Favorite Spirited Song
The holidays are officially upon us, and there's absolutely no shortage of festive movies and television shows to get fans into the spirit. One of the most recent entries into that field is Spirited, a musical comedy that debuted on Apple TV+ earlier this fall, and provides an updated take on the mythos of A Christmas Carol. Along the way, Spirited offers quite a few original songs — and it looks like one is getting remixed in a major way. Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the film, recently debuted a new official version of the song "Unredeemable." The caveat is that it is performed by one of the most polarizing — and in the eyes of some, maybe "unredeemable" bands in recent years — Nickelback.
Avatar 2 Riding Another Box Office Wave After Second Thursday in Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $600 million worldwide at the box office thanks to Wednesday showings, but it turns out that Thursday was a great day for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, as well. Reports are in that Avatar 2 earned another $37.1M internationally and $14.5 domestically from Thursday showings, bringing the film's cumulative total to $464M internationally and just shy of $200 million domestically, for a cumulative total of $661.4M, one week after The Way of Water started screening in theaters.
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Tops $850 Million Globally in Only 10 Days
Avatar: The Way of Water's box office has topped $850 million globally. The Disney film was able to reach this mark in just 10 days. James Cameron's sequel is now the fifth-highest grossing movie of the year. It seems that international box office has been the massive driver for The Way of Water. (As one would expect with its status as one of the only movies being shown in places like China that haven't showcased all of the blockbusters available this year.) Only two projects have managed to reach $1 billion this year, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. But, Avatar is looking like it will be the third. Cameron can breathe a small sigh of relief at these returns. Much has been made of how commercially viable a property that's waited this long between entries would be. But, the numbers kind of speak for themselves.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Debuts First Look at 2023 Comeback: Watch
My Hero Academia Season 6 has officially brought the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc to an end with the newest episode of the series, and the anime is getting fans ready for what's coming next with the first look at Part 2 of the season coming in 2023! The first half of the sixth season of the anime kicked off an intense fight between the heroes and the villains that brought with it some huge losses on both sides of things, and it's leaving the second half of the season completely in mystery as to where these fights will go next.
Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Celebrates Holidays With New Season 2 Video
Amazon Prime premiered their Jack Reacher series, Reacher, last year and it was an absolute hit for fans and the streaming service alike. Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character taking over from Tom Cruise in the film franchise. The series recently began filming season two of the series and have been posting some cool behind-the-scenes looks. Now, they have posted a video of Ritchson wishing their fans a happy holiday. You can check out the video from the set of Reacher below!
Doctor Who Trailer for 60th Anniversary Special Released
Doctor Who has parted ways with Jodie Whittaker, and now, the countdown has started for the show's big return. The Fourteenth Doctor is on the horizon, and we already know the good Doctor is someone we've met once already. David Tennant, the actor behind the Tenth Doctor, will return to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor. And today, we have been given a new look at the comeback!
Ryan Reynolds Weighs in on Deadpool as a Christmas Movie
As it turns out, Deadpool may be the next Christmas classic. While franchise lead Ryan Reynolds isn't confirming the genre shift himself, he's pointing towards the guidance of K-pop sensation and Twitter heartthrob Bang Chan. Throughout the day Saturday, Reynolds reminded those following him on Twitter Chan was watching Deadpool and suggesting the picture is, in fact, a Christmas movie.
Ronan Vibert, Saving Mr. Banks and The Borgias Actor, Dead at 58
Ronan Vibert, a film and television actor notable for a four decade career on the big and small screen, has died. Deadline brings word of his passing, with Vibert's management confirming he passed away on Thursday, December 22 "after a short illness," he is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.
Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released
A highly-anticipated and long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been stealth released out of nowhere. Capping a week full of stealth releases, the most notable of them dropped today, courtesy of Sidebar Games. That's right, Sports Story is now available via Switch for $14.99 and 799 MB.
Glass Onion Confirms Benoit Blanc's Boyfriend With Celebrity Cameo
In October, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was screened at the London Film Festival, and director Rian Johnson confirmed during a press conference that Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc was queer. Johnson also teased that an exciting actor would be showing up as Craig's partner. Now, Glass Onion is streaming on Netflix, and fans finally know who plays Benoit's boyfriend. Thankfully, the wait did not disappoint. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
