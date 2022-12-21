Avatar: The Way of Water's box office has topped $850 million globally. The Disney film was able to reach this mark in just 10 days. James Cameron's sequel is now the fifth-highest grossing movie of the year. It seems that international box office has been the massive driver for The Way of Water. (As one would expect with its status as one of the only movies being shown in places like China that haven't showcased all of the blockbusters available this year.) Only two projects have managed to reach $1 billion this year, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. But, Avatar is looking like it will be the third. Cameron can breathe a small sigh of relief at these returns. Much has been made of how commercially viable a property that's waited this long between entries would be. But, the numbers kind of speak for themselves.

6 HOURS AGO