Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
ComicBook
PlayStation Boss Reportedly Unconcerned Over Xbox Game Pass Subscriber Numbers
While Xbox Game Pass has become a major part of Microsoft's current strategy, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan apparently isn't concerned about the subscription service. According to sources for Insider Gaming, Ryan was quick to dismiss the strength of Game Pass during a Q&A with PlayStation employees. During that session, Ryan placed the number of Game Pass subscribers in the ballpark of 20 million, which he noted is less than the number of PlayStation 5 consoles that have been sold over the last two years.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
Marvel Nearly Had its Own Super Smash Bros. Style Fighting Game
Over the last two decades or so, Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. franchise has inspired a number of imitators. Games like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, Multiversus, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl have all taken inspiration from the Smash formula, pitting their respective company's characters against one another. While DC characters appear in Multiversus, it seems Marvel very nearly had its own take on Smash Bros., in the form of a Super Hero Squad game planned for the Nintendo DS! As revealed by developer Luke Muscat, THQ wanted the team at Halfbrick to mimic the formula using characters like Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Iron Man.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Christmas Sale Makes One of the Best Games $1.99
There are hundreds of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games on sale for Christmas and the broader holiday sale. One of the best eShop deals though is for one of the best games ever made and knocks said game down to just $1.99. Normally it costs $20, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. That said, it's a limited-time deal. More specifically, the offer is set to expire on January 8, 2023.
ComicBook
Rayman 4 Leaks Online
Rayman fans got quite the holiday surprise this week with the canceled Rayman 4 leaking online. This isn't just a small leak either – somehow, the entire source code and editor for the game leaked and have become usable by those who've already been exploring the unreleased game's contents. For those who aren't interested in looking through things themselves, others have thankfully given us a peek into what's gone into the game through some images and videos showing off various parts of Rayman 4.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
ComicBook
Blue Lock Hypes Midseason Return With New Poster
Blue Lock has officially brought its first slate of episodes to an end with the end of the rest of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series is hyping up its big return for the second half of its debut season with a new poster teasing the next major arc of the series! The anime taking on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's original manga series is now at a much more popular place than when it first began thanks to Japan's success in the FIFA World Cup this past year, but this success will continue with the next major arc of the series.
ComicBook
Surprise, Twitter Users Hate Elon Musk's Latest Big Change
Most Twitter users hate the multitude of new changes to the app. This week, the braintrust of the company, led by Elon Musk, implemented a change that made views on tweets visible. Now, it seems like a strange choice from the word go. But, upon digging a little bit deeper, you can see some of the reasoning here. When people pen a silly take or just one that gains a bunch of attention, sometimes that engagement doesn't translate to likes. This somehow addresses that problem. For multiple critics, scholars, and experts, this is another way for the Twitter app or page to hold metrics over users heads.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!
ComicBook
Steam Sale Makes Some of Its Best Games $0.99
The Steam Winter Sale is live, which means hundreds of discounts on some of the best and most popular games on the digital PC storefront. As part of the sale, Valve -- the owners of Steam and the company responsible for some of the best games of all time -- has slashed the prices of its games, which in turn means some of the aforementioned best games of all time are dirt cheap. How cheap? Less than a dollar cheap.
ComicBook
Death Stranding Is Now Free for a Limited Time
Death Stranding is now free to claim on PC via the Epic Games Store. Hideo Kojima fans will want to act quickly, however, as the title will only be available through December 26th at 11 a.m., which is when a new free game will be made available. As with all of the Epic Games Store's free games, the title will remain a permanent part of the user's library once it has been claimed, so there's no need to rush to finish it. For anyone that has been considering purchasing the game and just hasn't found the time, there's never been a better opportunity!
ComicBook
Elder Scrolls 6 Fans Upset Over Release News
Some Elder Scrolls fans looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6 aren't very happy with some new information about the game's release. Since Microsoft acquired Bethesda it's been fairly dodgy about what Bethesda games will and will not be exclusive. Of course, there wouldn't be question marks over exclusivity if there weren't recent multi-platform releases from Xbox and if its leadership didn't make the aforementioned non-committal and vague remarks. At the center of all of this has been The Elder Scrolls 6, the most prominent upcoming Bethesda game and the one that will burn the most if it doesn't come to other consoles.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Trailer Confirms Anime's Release Date
Nier: Automata will be making its full debut in the anime world next month as part of the new wave of anime coming our way as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and Nier: Automata Ver1.1 has finally confirmed the release date for its new series with a cool new trailer showing off the best look yet! Square Enix's massively popular video game will be exploding a new side of its world with an official anime adaptation, and is promising a new kind of story that even experienced fans will be able to enjoy during the new series' run.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
Half-Life 2 Fans Discover a Real Dead Person's Face in Game
Half-Life 2 apparently features a dead person's face in a pretty prominent way. Half-Life 2 is widely regarded as one of the best games of all-time. Not only does it have an engaging story with varied levels, but it was absurdly innovative at the time. Graphically, it was incredible. The physics were like nothing anyone had really seen at that point. Everything about it was top of the line and there are a lot of games that still don't really even rival it. This is part of the reason many want to see Half-Life 3, fans are not only curious about the next piece of the story, but also what the hell Valve can come up with to push the envelope.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Reportedly Getting Classic PS2 RPG and Its Sequels
According to a new report, Xbox consoles -- presumably Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and possibly Xbox One as well -- are getting a classic PS2 RPG and its two follow-ups. The report comes the way of Nick Baker via from the Xbox Era podcast. When it comes to inside Xbox information, Baker is one of the best sources, though he's been off the mark in the past. In other words, take the following information with a grain of salt.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Tops $850 Million Globally in Only 10 Days
Avatar: The Way of Water's box office has topped $850 million globally. The Disney film was able to reach this mark in just 10 days. James Cameron's sequel is now the fifth-highest grossing movie of the year. It seems that international box office has been the massive driver for The Way of Water. (As one would expect with its status as one of the only movies being shown in places like China that haven't showcased all of the blockbusters available this year.) Only two projects have managed to reach $1 billion this year, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. But, Avatar is looking like it will be the third. Cameron can breathe a small sigh of relief at these returns. Much has been made of how commercially viable a property that's waited this long between entries would be. But, the numbers kind of speak for themselves.
ComicBook
Kang the Conqueror's Final Battle Will Change Marvel Forever
Kang the Conqueror's final battle is poised to change Marvel Comics forever. Timeless has promised some massive revelations for the future of the company. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' villain is taking an outsized importance in the comics just in time for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year.) Timeless #1's preview shows Kang discovering that a variant of his is responsible for the destruction of a knowledge center called the University of Phearthon. This time, Kang needs the "Missing Moment," which is the one second of history that eludes even him. Can the villain claim the "greatest prize in all of history?" Check out some of it for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Making One of the Biggest Games Yet Free for Christmas
The Epic Games Store's free game event running right now might be giving users one of the store's biggest games yet on Christmas Day. This giveaway, if it does turn out as people are hoping and expecting, would make it so that a former PlayStation exclusive and one of the most talked about games from 2019 will be free for anyone who has an Epic Games Store account. That free game is none other than Death Stranding, the newest Hideo Kojima game that's already getting a sequel as well as a movie set within the world of the first game.
Comments / 0