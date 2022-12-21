Read full article on original website
Steelers vs. Ravens game flexed to Sunday Night Football
The upcoming Steelers-Ravens game has been rescheduled and will now air on Channel 11. The NFL announced Sunday that the game will now be played at 8:20 p.m. on NBC on Jan. 1. This will be a big game for the Steelers as they fight to find a spot in the playoffs.
How Jets can still make playoffs after weekend’s results offer new life
What has to happen With losses this weekend by the Dolphins, Patriots and Raiders, the Jets’ path to the playoffs is no longer so farfetched. Here’s how they can make the postseason: Win at the Seahawks in Week 17 and Win at the Dolphins in Week 18 and Patriots lose one of their final two games (vs. the Dolphins and at the Bills)
NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Barstool Arizona Bowl
The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Barstool Arizona Bowl. Ohio Bobcats Draft Prospects. Sam Wiglusz, WR. Wiglusz played at...
Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates
It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
2022 Peach Bowl Preview
The 2022 Peach Bowl features the 11-1 Ohio State Buckeyes against the 13-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Here is the 2022 Peach Bowl preview. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) Ohio State won 11 games to reach their first College Football Playoff since 2020. The Buckeyes defeated six bowl-eligible teams in 2022: Notre Dame, Toledo, Wisconsin, Iowa, Penn State and Maryland. Their only loss of the season came to CFP-bound Michigan.
Loss to Packers on second-coldest game in Dolphins history didn't freeze out playoff hopes
A loss on the second coldest home game in Dolphins history did not freeze Miami out of the playoffs. Not with Patriots, Jets up next.
