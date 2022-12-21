ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colt McCoy Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers; Trace McSorley to Start

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago
On Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said quarterback Colt McCoy would not play this week.

The Arizona Cardinals weren't exactly counting on the availability of quarterback Colt McCoy as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he suffered a concussion in the opening minutes of the second half in last week's loss.

Now, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said McCoy won't play on Christmas Day when speaking with reporters on Wednesday, although McCoy is progressing nicely according to Kingsbury.

Now, attention falls on Trace McSorley, who will make his first career start at State Farm Stadium on Sunday night.

“Avoid the negative plays. The last few times he's gotten (in), it's really (been) without any reps at all, so if he can get some reps throughout the week if he ends up being the starter then I think it'll help," Kingsbury said of McSorley, who threw two interceptions in relief of McCoy.

"(We've) just got to stay away from the turnovers and first and second down sacks. If we can stay on schedule particularly against this Tampa front, that'll definitely help our chances.”

The Cardinals also have David Blough behind McSorley and recently signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad as well.

