Lexington, KY

Watch: Mark Stoops Signing Day Press Conference

By Wildcats Today Staff
 4 days ago

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to reporters on Wednesday to preview UK's 2023 recruiting class, many of whom were officially inked during the Early Signing Period.

Stoops spoke on the high school commits, the six incoming players from the transfer portal, what each of those players are bringing to the table, the hectic month of December and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above.

Kentucky's Early Signing Period tracker can be found here .

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

