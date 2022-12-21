ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars vs. Jets Odds and Bets: Jacksonville Listed as Underdog in Game With Very Low Over/Under

By Bill Enright
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

The Jaguars have been hot and the Jets are ice cold but New York is still listed as a favorite by oddsmakers for Thursday night.

The New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars are two teams that have had their ups and downs this season. The Jets have struggled as of late, losing four of their last five games while the Jaguars have won three of their last four. This slump for New York has certainly been a disappointment for Jets fans, who were hoping to see their team make some progress in the tough AFC East.

Despite their recent struggles, the Jets have had some success this season against teams with losing records. They are 3-0 against the spread (ATS) in these matchups, which is a positive sign for their chances to cover the 1.5-point spread on Thursday night. This means that if you were to bet on the Jets and they won the game by 1.5 points or more, you would win your bet. If they won by 1.5 points or fewer, or if they lost the game outright, you would lose your bet.

On the other hand, the Jaguars have been on a bit of a roll lately, especially on offense, with each of their last four games hitting the over. This indicates that they have been putting up points on offense and giving up plenty of points on defense, making for some high-scoring affairs. The over/under for this game is currently set at 36.5 points, which means that oddsmakers are expecting a very low-scoring game. If you bet the over, you would need the two teams to combine for more than 36.5 points in order to win your bet. If you bet the under, you would need them to combine for 36.5 points or fewer.

Jaguars vs. Jets Odds and Betting Info

  • Moneyline : Jaguars (-110) | Jets (-110)
  • Spread : JAX +1.5 (-118) | NYJ -1.5 (+100)
  • Total : 36.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

One player who has been key to the Jaguars' success this season is second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence has shown flashes of his potential as a franchise quarterback. He has thrown for 3,520 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, and he has also shown the ability to make plays with his legs, rushing for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jets have their own young quarterback in Zach Wilson, who was taken one pick after Lawrence in the same draft. Wilson had a solid rookie campaign, throwing for more than 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first 11 games but was benched this season in favor of Mike White. However, White is dealing with a rib injury which has vaulted Wilson back into the starting lineup.

Overall, both the Jets and Jaguars have had a roller-coaster type season in 2022 but heading into Week 16 both teams are technically still very much alive in the AFC playoff hunt. The weather forecast for their matchup on Thursday Night Football indicates heavy rain which could also play a factor into the outcome of this AFC battle in prime time.

Betting Prediction

Point Spread/Moneyline: Take the Jaguars on the Moneyline (+100)

Over/Under: Grab the under (36.5) as it is expected to be a monsoon at Metlife Stadium.

