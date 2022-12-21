ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman Rips Pats Quarterback Mac Jones For Making 'Pissy Faces'

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

Following the New England Patriots' unbelievable, walk-off loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, there aren't exactly a lot of warm, fuzzy feelings about the team.

It appears former wide receiver Julian Edelman is just as disgruntled as many Patriots fans.

Edelman, the Super Bowl LIII MVP who played 11 seasons in New England, took particular aim at quarterback Mac Jones while speaking on "Inside the NFL" on Paramount-plus.

Edelman ripped the second-year signal-caller both for missing a tackle on Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones that could have sent Sunday's game into overtime and for his demeanor during games. He specifically called Mac Jones out for making "pissy faces" and "waving off coaches."

Edelman's comment came in response to former NFL wideout Brandon Marshall, who defended Jones's missed tackle by pointing out that the quarterback never practices tackling.

"You know what, he also doesn't practice the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces and stuff," Edelman retorted. "Like he doesn't practice that, and he does it. Why can't you make the tackle? It's bad."

It sure sounds like Edelman's problem with Jones has less to do with Sunday's disastrous final play and more to do with his struggles throughout the season.

Jones has averaged 210 yards per game through the air and thrown seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games this year. During the loss to the Raiders, he completed just 13 of 31 pass attempts.

Sunday's loss, the third in the past four games for the Patriots, dropped the team to 7-7 on the season and 24-23 since Tom Brady left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The bone-headed nature of this most recent defeat has left everyone open for criticism — even six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote this week that "it's still not certain that Belichick will be back" in 2023.

Jones and the team will now need to quickly right the ship if they are going to make the playoffs for the first time since Brady's departure. The Patriots will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday before closing the season against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

