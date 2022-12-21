ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take precautions with incoming low temperatures

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgnvg_0jqRPJlH00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures tremendously dropping in the state of Louisiana next week, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take necessary precautions to protect their animals.

During times like these, it is important to take precautionary measures and to do so safely and correctly. For example, not many people realize the risk antifreeze can pose to our pets. Dogs and cats will drink it if it is left out as it tastes sweet; however, it is highly toxic to them. If you drain any of the fluid from your tractor in preparation for the weather, be sure to dispose of it properly. These are things we know how to do, but let’s make sure we are doing them the right way.

Commissioner Mike Strain, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry

Here are some cold-weather tips for pet and livestock owners:

Pets

  • Provide adequate food and water. Monitor water bowls as they can freeze during cold weather.
  • Outdoor cats searching for warmth will sometimes crawl underneath the hood of a vehicle. Bang on or open the hood of your car so any animal in there trying to stay warm can get out before you crank up that engine. Cats can be injured or even killed when the car is started.
  • Provide adequate food and water. Monitor water bowls as they can freeze during cold weather.
  • Keep all companion animals indoors. If this is not an option, make sure there is a dry shelter available and have warm blankets for your pet.

Livestock

  • Owners should check their livestock and look for signs of stress, illness, or injury.
  • Provide plenty of hay, feed, energy supplements, and water.
  • Pay close attention to the young and older animals as they are more susceptible to problems during frigid conditions.
  • Be sure to check water troughs as they can ice over.

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

LDWF Warns Public of Potential Fish Kills Due to Freezing Temperatures

As an arctic blast is forecast to move across the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns the public of potential fish kills throughout coastal Louisiana due to freezing water temperatures. If fish kills do occur, evidence of such could be delayed. Fish often sink to the bottom...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
houmatimes.com

Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
KEITHVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

UPDATE: Providing Prescription Services to State Employees

There has been an injunction filed in State Court to prevent the Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. The Journal reached out to two local pharmacies, but the calls were not returned. KALB TV reported, “A temporary 10-day restraining...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing today

Today’s highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s in many locations. Lows tonight will put the area back into the deep freeze as all areas will fall back into the mid teens to upper 20s. Wind Chill temps for tonight will remain “bone chilling” cold as it will feel like the lower teens north to lower 20s south.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy