Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
KATU.com
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
KATU.com
Interstate 84 reopens in the Columbia River Gorge after icy winter storm
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Interstate 84 reopened from Troutdale to Hood River through the Columbia River Gorge after icy conditions continued to keep it shut down for nearly two days. Truck drivers and other travelers have been stranded along the side of the road waiting for it to reopen since...
KATU.com
Winter storm slams Portland overnight with snow, ice, sleet, rain: Delays, closures, more
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storm that has been forecast for days finally overtook the Willamette Valley last night, blanketing Portland and surrounding areas with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winds howled and temperatures dropped overnight, reaching a below-freezing 19 degrees. Precipitation fell throughout the evening and night of...
KATU.com
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
A winter storm is covering Western Oregon and Southwest Washington in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet, and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the region. Interstate 84 was closed...
KATU.com
Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm
TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
KATU.com
TriMet MAX, bus lines running again without major delays, disruptions due to icy roads
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet MAX lines are back open Saturday on slush-covered streets with no delays after Friday’s icy storm caused major disruptions. Transportation officials say MAX trains equipped with ice cutters ran overnight to keep wires clear. Light rail riders should still expect potential delays up to...
KATU.com
More than 150 flights canceled at PDX, travelers stranded at airport
Portland, ORE — Many travelers were stuck at the Portland International Airport Friday, tired, frustrated, and cold after snow storms, freezing temperatures, and brutal blizzards all over the country caused thousands of canceled flights. At PDX, more than 150 flights were canceled. Some international flights got out, but if...
KATU.com
Shoppers rush to get last-minute Christmas presents after winter storm
Portland, ORE — Last-minute holiday shopping was in full swing Christmas Eve, with customers flooding local businesses. On North Mississippi, gift-givers were filling shops to grab presents for those still on their lists. "Just trying to check a few more boxes, got a couple of friends who I’ve been...
KATU.com
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
KATU.com
Travelers face more delays, cancellations Christmas Eve at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland International Airport continues to see flight delays and cancellations Saturday as airports nationwide are still reeling from winter storms. Since Saturday morning, PDX has delayed or canceled nearly a hundred departing flights, not counting those arriving at the airport. Many travelers were left wondering...
KATU.com
Flights from PDX delayed, canceled on one of airport's busiest travel days
PORTLAND, Ore. — Passengers are facing delays and cancellations at the Portland International Airport due to the freezing winds, ice, and frozen precipitation brought on by the winter storm. Early Friday morning, Alaska Airlines announced that all Alaska and Horizon flights into and out of Portland had been canceled...
KATU.com
Multnomah County opens fifth emergency warming shelter at Reynolds HS in Troutdale
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Emergency warming shelters are open across the region as an icy winter storm sweeps the region overnight and into Friday. To help those seeking shelter from the frigid conditions, Multnomah County opened its fifth emergency shelter in the gym at Reynolds High School. The location has...
KATU.com
WATCH | Pilots handle strong gusts by ‘crabbing’ at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — Facing strong wind on Thursday, airline pilots landing at the Portland International Airport had to approach the runway at an angle. The technique, which looks frightening, is called 'crabbing,' and is used fairly often. Pilots angle towards the wind with their wings level so that the...
KATU.com
Oregon City driver narrowly escapes being hit by train after car is stuck on tracks
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A driver is okay after her car was struck by a train Friday morning, and Clackamas Fire says the crash serves as a warning to be careful on icy roads. Around 8 a.m. Clackamas Fire crews were called to assist a driver whose car got stuck on the train tracks near 10th St. in Oregon City.
KATU.com
Driver dies after pickup crashes into tree in Salem on Christmas Eve
SALEM, Ore. — A driver died at Salem Health hospital on Christmas Eve after he crashed into a tree, police officials said. The crash was reported near the intersection of Commercial and Owens Street Southeast at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers say they found Stephen William Sacchi, 33,...
KATU.com
Fallen tree pins Portlander in recliner, firefighters say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland resident is miraculously okay after a tree fell into the person's home Thursday and pinned them to a recliner. The incident is one of many involving fallen trees as powerful gusts swept the region through the day Thursday. First responders were called out...
KATU.com
City in Crisis: Finding Solutions | Neighbors continue work to keep Portland tunnel clean
In this 'City In Crisis, Finding Solutions' report, we headed back to a spot we visited in October to see if things have improved. It's in Portland's Lair Hill neighborhood, where the focus has been a tunnel that runs beneath southwest Naito parkway, on the west end of the ross island bridge.
KATU.com
Portland among 'Best Cities for Christmas' in America, study finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland made the ‘nice list’ this year, found to be one of the top cities in the U.S. for the Christmas holiday. The Rose City ranked 14th on the list, compiled by the personal finance website, Wallethub. The company used 32 factors to determine...
Comments / 0