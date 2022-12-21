2023 4-star OL Miles McVay officially signs with Alabama

Six of Alabama’s signees have enrolled early and begun bowl preparation with the team. One of those signees is 2023 four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay. The Illinois native has signed and started practicing with the team.

McVay is ranked as the No. 200 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-6, 358 pounds.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu compared McVay to the likes of Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown. That is a strong comparison for an incoming freshman. With Alabama’s struggles up front in recent years, McVay could find himself in the mix to become a day-one starter. It will be interesting to see how his career at Alabama unfolds.

