Maldon’s Bistro on the Way to Irvine

By Jackson Frons
 4 days ago
According to an alcohol license filed with the state, Maldon’s Bistro is coming to 2010 Main St #180 in Irvine .

While an exact opening date for the concept has yet to materialize, we do know that Lauren O’Neal of Nacho Madre’s Gluten Free Foods (often shortened NM’s ) is behind the project.

Founded in 2015 after O’Neal, who recently had developed a gluten intolerance, felt unsatisfied with current gluten free options, NM’s is a hub for quality gluten free products and goods that don’t sacrifice quality, texture, flavor, or health. With a full slate of preservative free, non-GMO offerings, NM’s strives to redefine gluten free eating.

While not much information is available yet on the exact concept for Maldon’s Bistro, it stands to reason the NM’s ethos will strongly influence this new venture for the brand.

Maldon’s Bistro is a part of some major development on Irvine’s Main St. A part of the Centerview project and right next to Eighteen Main , the area is becoming a business, dining, and shopping hub for the city.



