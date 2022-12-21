With all the talented artists in New York State, it's no surprise that there are a plethora of public art pieces conveniently placed for our viewing pleasure. There are sculpture parks scattered throughout Upstate NY, such as the Saratoga sculpture park, or Opus 40 in Saugerties. These destinations give viewers the opportunity to literally stop and smell the roses as they take a stroll through the park, taking in the beauty of each artwork. Art pieces come in many shapes and sizes, so it's understandable that they do so well in outdoor settings, especially the big eye catching pieces that can be seen as you drive by.

