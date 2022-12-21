ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
96.9 WOUR

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY
wearebuffalo.net

There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY

The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased

Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Upstate NY’s Most Unique Attractions can be Seen While Driving

With all the talented artists in New York State, it's no surprise that there are a plethora of public art pieces conveniently placed for our viewing pleasure. There are sculpture parks scattered throughout Upstate NY, such as the Saratoga sculpture park, or Opus 40 in Saugerties. These destinations give viewers the opportunity to literally stop and smell the roses as they take a stroll through the park, taking in the beauty of each artwork. Art pieces come in many shapes and sizes, so it's understandable that they do so well in outdoor settings, especially the big eye catching pieces that can be seen as you drive by.
