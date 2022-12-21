ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant

Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
ENFIELD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline

MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
CAMDEN, ME
WGME

Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
mdislander.com

Local model railroader pays tribute to Maine

BAR HARBOR — When some people think of model railroads, they picture remote control trains endlessly circling Christmas trees. Earl Brechlin of Bar Harbor takes this up a notch. Enter his set room and you are entering Moose River, a fictional world consisting of six different communities along 70 feet of mainline track complete with people, buildings, cars and a view of Mount Katahdin off in the distance.
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Seven displaced following Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
whdh.com

2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
BANGOR, ME
high-profile.com

Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer

Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

Body found in field in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME

