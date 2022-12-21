Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
Judge orders former owners of Knox County contracting company to pay $744K to customers
ROCKLAND, Maine — The former owners of a Knox County contracting business must pay a total of $744,253 to customers after a judge ruling. In September, Knox County Justice Bruce Mallonee ruled Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart must pay the sum, with the appeal window passing last week, the Courier-Gazette reported.
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
mainebiz.biz
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
WGME
Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
Want to Take a Tour of the UMaine Home Made from a 3D Printer?
Can you believe we are at the point in time where an entire home can be created from a 3D printer?. And not just a generic tiny model either. We're talking a real place you can live in. The University of Maine unveiled on November 21 "the first 3D-printed house...
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
mdislander.com
Local model railroader pays tribute to Maine
BAR HARBOR — When some people think of model railroads, they picture remote control trains endlessly circling Christmas trees. Earl Brechlin of Bar Harbor takes this up a notch. Enter his set room and you are entering Moose River, a fictional world consisting of six different communities along 70 feet of mainline track complete with people, buildings, cars and a view of Mount Katahdin off in the distance.
wabi.tv
Seven displaced following Bangor fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
whdh.com
2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
high-profile.com
Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer
Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
wabi.tv
RV Park opens Trenton’s first “Drive Through Christmas Light Show”
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - We’ve taken you along many holiday light displays this month, but how about one that you have to *drive* through to enjoy?. The Acadia Holiday Light Show at Timberland Acres is in its inaugural season as the only drive-through light show in the Acadia National Park area.
WPFO
Body found in field in Bangor
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating after a body was found in a field in Bangor Thursday morning. Police say the body of man was found in a small field near the Airport Mall near 1129 Union Street around 11:15 a.m. An autopsy will be performed by the...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
Power Outages from Winter Storm Elliott [4 a.m Saturday UPDATE]
Aroostook - 5,583. Versant Power crews and contractors will be out in full force today, working to continue to assess damage, address safety issues, and restore power. For a better look at the outages and restoration times you can visit the LIVE OUTAGE MAP. From Edward Sankey - The Emergency...
