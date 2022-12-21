Practice fireworks safety during the holidays in Queen Creek

Fireworks come out during the winter holidays, but it is important to know the laws and risks associated with their use.

The Queen Creek Fire & Medical Department and Queen Creek Police Department remind residents that not all fireworks are legal in Arizona. Legal consumer fireworks include ground and sparkling devices, according to a press release.

Consumer fireworks that continue to be illegal for use in Arizona include firecrackers and any devices that go into the air (skyrockets/bottle rockets, reloadable shell devices, aerials, and single-tube devices that are shot up into the air and explode).

Fireworks will be sold in stores throughout the town of Queen Creek, but the town has an ordinance that restricts the use of fireworks within the town limits to Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. Consumer fireworks are only allowed on private property and individuals who use, discharge or ignite permissible consumer fireworks are responsible and liable for expenses as a result of any emergency response that is required.

In addition to certain fireworks being illegal, all fireworks can cause serious burns and injuries.

To reduce risks associated with consumer fireworks, Queen Creek Fire & Medical recommends the following safety tips:

Adults should always supervise fireworks activities. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 1,200 degrees and can cause serious injuries.

Avoid buying fireworks that come in brown paper packaging

Never have any portion of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move back to a safe distance immediately after lighting.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time then move back quickly.

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

After fireworks fully complete their functioning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding to prevent a trash fire.

Fireworks can also pose a risk to pets. The following safety tips are recommended for pets:

Never use fireworks around your pet and be aware of your neighbors’ pets.

Provide a safe area away from loud noises.

Do not place glow sticks or jewelry on your pet.

Have your pet properly identified with a microchip and/or ID tag.

If you suspect illegal fireworks are being used in your neighborhood, please contact the Queen Creek Police Department’s non-emergency number at 480-358-3500. For more safety tips, visit QueenCreekAZ.gov/SafetyTips ..