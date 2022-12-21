ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 4-star CB Jahlil Hurley officially signs with Alabama

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YeCII_0jqRMlbW00

Alabama’s coaching staff made sure to land some of the nation’s top-rated defensive backs. They certainly added one on Wednesday as 2023 four-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley signed his National Letter of Intent to Alabama on Wednesday.

Hurley is ranked as the No. 38 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-2, 170 pounds.

In all likelihood, Hurley will play cornerback for the Tide. He possesses great length and versatility to play the position under the direction of Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. The Alabama native had been committed to the Tide since February. Therefore, he has already established a good relationship with the staff and knows the current expectations that the coaching staff has for him.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football and the early signing period as more commits sign their national letters of intent.

