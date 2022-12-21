Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
DJ Uiagalelei Could Transfer to Oregon State, per Report
The former Clemson quarterback is reportedly expected to join the Beavers’ program. D.J. Uiagalelei is reportedly taking his talents back to the west coast. The former Clemson quarterback is expected to commit to Oregon State with an official announcement just days away, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei ended his tenure with the Tigers on Dec. 5 when he entered the transfer portal.
wdhn.com
Bengals’ Eli Apple Bashes Patriots’ Mac Jones for ‘Dirty Play’
The Cincinnati defender called out the New England quarterback after the game. The Bengals beat the Patriots on Saturday despite a strong second-half effort from New England, making for one of the better games of the day. However, the contest featured more than just heated competition between the two sides.
wdhn.com
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
wdhn.com
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
wdhn.com
Report: Bill O’Brien Eyed as Pats OC Candidate
Bill Belichick may be turning to a familiar face in 2023. The Patriots could consider an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff amid a particularly poor year on that side of the ball this season and it seems like Bill Belichick may be looking at a familiar face to serve as the unit’s new leader.
wdhn.com
Paul Allen Calls Vikings’ 61-Yard Field Goal to Beat Giants on Last Play
Another week, another white-knuckle Minnesota victory. View the original article to see embedded media. If Vikings fans were hoping for a stress-free Christmas Eve against the Giants, they didn’t get what they wanted. Such is life in Minnesota this season. But once more, the Vikings found a way to...
wdhn.com
Bomani Jones Responds to Deion Sanders’s Latest Comments
The Colorado coach made more comments about what his dreams were as Jackson State’s coach before leaving for Colorado. When Deion Sanders announced he would be leaving Jackson State to coach at Colorado, ESPN’s Bomani Jones offered criticism towards the coach saying that he “sold a dream and then walked out on the dream.”
wdhn.com
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
wdhn.com
SI:AM | Previewing Week 16
Plus, why Nickelodeon wants to keep bringing slime to sports. Good morning, I’m Josh Rosenblat. We’ll be back in your inbox Wednesday, Dec. 28. Have a great holiday weekend. In today’s SI:AM:. 🎄 The NFL’s Christmas slate. 🧽 Spongebob, slime and sports. 📉 The...
wdhn.com
Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy
The NFL allows players to gamble on non-NFL sports, but not league or club employees. A look at Austin’s suspension, and the league’s sometimes confusing gambling policy. Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to an NFL source.
Best Christmas Video: Hoosier Anthony Leal Uses His NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's School Loans
Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal and his teammates have all benefited from the new NIL opportunities afforded to college basketball players. Leal did something special with his money on Christmas morning, His gift to his older sister Lauren — his dearest friend and basketball idol — was to pay off her student loans with his NIL money.
