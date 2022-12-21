Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
NWS says Jasper went 42 hours below freezing
The National Weather Service says Jasper spent 42 hours below freezing in the days leading up to Christmas, and that was the longest period of time among the eight reporting stations that were measured. Meteorologists say the thermometer at Jasper County Bell Field Airport reached the freezing point at about...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
kjas.com
Travel trailer destroyed by fire in Sabine County
Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that what was reported as a vehicle fire turned out to be a travel trailer on fire. The incident occurred shortly before 10:00 Friday morning on Highway 96 near Yaupon Street in Pineland. The report said Pineland firefighters arrived to find the...
kjas.com
Two injured in north Jasper County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two people were injured in a Saturday evening crash in the north end of Jasper County. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Circle Drive in Brookeland. Clark said a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck was eastbound at an...
KLTV
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Man burned in Christmas Eve house fire
A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
KLTV
UPDATE: Car wreck in Angelina cleared, roads re-opened
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As of 7:33 a.m. officials have now cleared the debris resulting in multiple road closures. Normal traffic flow has resumed. The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene of a car wreck that downed power lines in Lufkin. The crash took place in FM1271...
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
kjas.com
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
kjas.com
Two car crash at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96
At least one person was injured in a two vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday evening at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 6:00, when it was reported that the crash involving a 2008 Ford sedan and a late model Chevrolet SUV had occurred.
KTBS
Improper heating suspected in deadly Mansfield fire; victim identified
MANSFIELD, La. - A woman died and her grandson was injured in a late night fire Friday in Mansfield. Neighbors were able to rescue a 6-year-old boy but could not reach his grandmother. The child was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System for treatment and is expected to recover. DeSoto...
KLTV
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
KSLA
NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life. On Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m., NPD responded to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of...
kjas.com
JCSO names Kasey Ryan their Deputy of the Year
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has named Kasey Ryan their 2022 Deputy of the Year. The prestigious award was presented to Deputy Ryan by Sheriff Mitchel Newman and Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan. Also receiving awards were Gina Streed who was named jailer of the Year, and Lillie Cooper who...
2 injured after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
kjas.com
Police investigate reported robbery near Walmart parking lot
Jasper Police are investigating a robbery which was reported to have occurred on Sunday afternoon near the parking lot of the Walmart Store on West Gibson Street. Officers were called to the location shortly after 3:00, when a man reported that he had been forced to hand over cash to a man who threatened him with a knife as he walked between Walmart and the Lowe's Home Improvement Store.
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
kjas.com
Santa Claus busy with flight plan as NORAD prepares for 67th year of global tracking
The North American Aerospace Defense Command, commonly known as NORAD, will be tracking Santa Claus for the 67th year as he makes his ‘round the world trip to deliver toys to good little girls and boys. Meanwhile, reliable sources at the North Pole say that children in the Jasper...
KTRE
Lufkin restaurant continues 15-year tradition of serving community on Christmas Eve
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For 15 years, Destin Sabani, owner of the Manhattan Fine Dining Restaurant in Lufkin, has prepared 500 plates of spaghetti for the community on Christmas Eve to help people during the holidays. “Everybody should be happy and enjoy the season,” Sabani said. The community takes...
Comments / 0