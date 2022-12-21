Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ribbon Cutting: The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee
The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Suite A in Murfreesboro. Selling of shirts blanks (cotton to polyester), heat press and sticky vinyl, and sublimation products. The Vinyl Room Middle Tennessee. 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Suite A. Murfreesboro,...
Ribbon Cutting: The Golfix in Murfreesboro
The Golfix held its ribbon cutting on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 531 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. The Golfix provides Rutherford County with high-end golf instruction, full-service retail, two high-technology simulators, and a full SAM Putt Studio. 531 N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 396-8242. 1 of 6.
City of Murfreesboro Notifies Republic Services of Contaminated Spring on East Fork Stones River
On November 21, 2022, the City of Murfreesboro gave written notice to Republic Services that a new contaminated spring has been found on the bank of the East Fork Stones River across from Walter Hill Recreation Area. The spring is on the west side of Middle Point Landfill, slightly upstream and across from the Walter Hill boat ramp.
Ribbon Cutting: J Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics in Murfreesboro
J Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 109 N. Maple Street, Suite B in Murfreesboro. J. Lynn Skin & Medical Aesthetics is a one-stop aesthetic boutique for all your beauty needs, from the latest and greatest cosmetic injections to soothing facials that will leave you feeling refreshed and looking fabulous!
Gateway Academy Participates in Angel Tree
Learning Lab’s Gateway Academy students participate in the Angel Tree program every year at the end of the fall semester. They take part in the Angel Tree program through the Rutherford County Foster Parents Association (RCFPA), which serves foster children and families in Rutherford County. “There are thousands of...
Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager
Eric Church and longtime manager John Peets have partnered to form a new endeavor and all-inclusive enterprise: Solid Entertainment. Solid Entertainment centralizes all things Church while doubling down on infrastructure behind investments in his ever-evolving professional footprint, including the award-winning artist’s new SiriusXM Channel Outsiders Radio and his Lower Broadway venue, bar and restaurant, Chief’s, along with his own in-house merchandise operation and loyal fan club, known as the Church Choir.
OBITUARY: Ray Morris
Ray Morris, age 93 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. A native of Abbeville, MS, he was the son of the late Walter Everett and Geneva Elizabeth Hall Morris. Ray was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters. Ray is survived by his...
WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee
We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
City of La Vergne Prepares for Winter Storm
La Vergne public works crews are preparing for a wintery mix expected to come in later this afternoon. Meteorologists are calling for heavy rain Thursday afternoon that could change into snow later in the evening with strong winds and lows reaching into single digits through the weekend. Street department crews...
WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221200- /O.UPG.KOHX.WC.A.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T2100Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Last seen in East Nashville. Anyone with information regarding this...
OBITUARY: Craig ‘Bunyan’ Alan Aradine
Craig “Bunyan” Alan Aradine, age 67, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed from this life on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Churchville, NY to Henry and Peggy Goodwin Aradine. Craig worked in maintenance for the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department before his retirement to spend...
TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director
Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director. TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson will also advance from Director of Land Conservation of TennGreen Land Conservancy to Deputy Director.
OBITUARY: Brandy Elkin
Brandy Elkin, age 45, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born in Newport News, VA and has lived the last 15 years in Rutherford County. Brandy worked as a QA Coordinator with McKesson. Brandy was preceded in death by her son, Austin Byrum-Elkin. She is survived by...
7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee
This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Of course, they also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating competitions, and Google searches.
OBITUARY: Thomas Earl ‘Tom’ Crafton II
Thomas Earl “Tom” Crafton II, age 67 of Smyrna, Tennessee, went home to rest in the arms of Christ on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Earl Crafton. Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years,...
OBITUARY: Grace Fern McFarland
Grace Fern McFarland, 83, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She was born September 12, 1939, in New Castle, IN, the daughter of Ralph and Helen Meek Bright. Grace worked her way through college and eventually attained a Master of Education Degree. While working as a...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0