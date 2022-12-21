Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Power Restoration Completed In Time For Christmas
(BIVN) – Power has been restored to all customers impacted by the recent kona low storm on Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiian Electric on Saturday said crews from the Big Island, O‘ahu and Maui worked through the night to complete repairs and restore power to the remaining customers in Waipiʻo Valley and pocket outages in the Honoka‘a area.
Atmospheric river to bring wet weather to the West
It will be a wet week in the West as a series of low-pressure systems will bring stormy weather to the region.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Power outages in Hāmākua District to go on past Christmas
This story was updated at 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 22. Approximately 650 Hawaiian Electric customers will remain without power past Christmas as crews continue to work toward restoring service following a severe storm earlier this week. Crews from Hilo, Waimea and Kona have been working around the clock to repair...
focushillsboro.com
First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts
First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
bigislandvideonews.com
Bird Named “Christmas” Highlights Hawaiian Honeycreeper Recovery Effort
(BIVN) – This holiday season, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources is telling the story of “Christmas” a native ʻakiapōlāʻau honeycreeper, and the ongoing efforts to save endemic Hawaiian birds from extinction. From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:. The fate of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Some residents on the island’s north side were forced to miss work Tuesday because roads were impassable. And Honokaa and Ahualoa,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins
Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve
Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
Hawaii hit by powerful storm causing widespread power outages
Stormy weather is sweeping through the Hawaiian islands this week, knocking out power for thousands of customers in the state, closing roadways and downing trees.
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SATURDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for most of southwestern Oregon including central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dense fog with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Officials say this storm is ‘only the beginning’
Downed trees, heavy rain, flooding and even landslides happening across the islands. The National Weather Service said this is only the beginning of a very strong storm.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Slight chance of afternoon showers, big surf for Christmas Day
Mele Kalikimaka kakou! We’re looking at pleasant weather for the Christmas holiday. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes will combine with a thin band of increased moisture over the central islands to increase the chance of interior showers, but any showers should be light and isolated. Drier conditions are...
