Hawaii State

bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Power Restoration Completed In Time For Christmas

(BIVN) – Power has been restored to all customers impacted by the recent kona low storm on Hawaiʻi island. Hawaiian Electric on Saturday said crews from the Big Island, O‘ahu and Maui worked through the night to complete repairs and restore power to the remaining customers in Waipiʻo Valley and pocket outages in the Honoka‘a area.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Update: Power outages in Hāmākua District to go on past Christmas

This story was updated at 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 22. Approximately 650 Hawaiian Electric customers will remain without power past Christmas as crews continue to work toward restoring service following a severe storm earlier this week. Crews from Hilo, Waimea and Kona have been working around the clock to repair...
focushillsboro.com

First Big Wave Storm With Waves Up to 30 Feet is Expected for the Oregon and Washington Coasts

First Big Wave Storm: Predictions Show Oregon and Washington Coast Will See Its First Major Wave Storm, With Waves Approaching 30 Feet. Waves along the coasts of Oregon and Washington appear set to send 2016 out with a thud. The combination of period swells that are relatively long and waves that can reach heights of over 20 feet means that there is a good chance of significant erosion and beach safety warnings due to sneaker waves.
OREGON STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Following pandemic-related...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins

Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Stronger SW winds, maybe a stray shower for Christmas Eve

Slightly stronger southwest winds will blow over Kauai and Oahu into Christmas Eve, and could bring a few clouds and maybe a shower or two to the leeward areas of those islands. From Christmas Day well into next week, winds will be light and variable with mostly dry conditions. Weak trade winds may make a brief return around the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
kqennewsradio.com

DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SATURDAY

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for most of southwestern Oregon including central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dense fog with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
HONOLULU, HI

