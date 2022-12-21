Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t
The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Dolphins Christmas meltdown
Let’s check in on the AFC Standings and NFL Playoff Picture after the Packers defeated the Dolphins in Week 16 and how it opened the AFC Playoff Picture. As the NFL regular season comes to an end, every game matters more than ever before, with teams trying to secure a playoff spot.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Tua Tagovailoa and 2 more Dolphins to blame for Week 16 loss to Packers
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plateaued his team’s chances against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but he wasn’t alone. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in a row to eliminate any and all chance Miami had at a critical victory for their postseason chances. Despite both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle recording over 100 yards receiving, Tagovailoa still found a way to let this game slip through his fingers.
Mac Jones looks even worse after string of dirty plays (Video)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a history of questionable behavior, to say the least. Mac Jones is having a forgettable season in New England. Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe at times this year, but has since come back and taken the starting job. The former...
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Rams dominate Russell Wilson, Broncos: Best memes & tweets
Rams dominate Russell Wilson, Broncos: Best memes & tweets. The Los Angeles Rams absolutely barrelled through The Denver Broncos and the fans are blaming Russell Wilson for the mishap. On Sunday the teams met for the afternoon Christmas Day game and the Broncos left the field with their tail between their legs with a final score of 51-14.
Broncos vs. Rams: Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl (Video)
Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl. After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 14-51 on Sunday an ugly scene occurred between two players. During what appeared to be a meet and greet between the teams after the game, Broncos’ Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi exchanged some words and then a punch was thrown.
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Russell Wilson gets roasted by everyone, including Patrick Star
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is having a season to forget, and opened his Christmas Day performance against the Rams by throwing two interceptions. There are plenty of positive takeaways from the NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcast, namely reaching a wider audience and giving kids a chance to enjoy everything professional football has to offer.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
Josh Jacobs blasts Raiders after another tough loss to Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wasn’t happy after another loss in Week 16, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a last-minute drive. Vegas exited Acrisure Stadium as a defeated team on Saturday night. Derek Carr could be on his way out. Josh McDaniels latest head coaching stint is off to a disappointing start. Could it get much worse for the Mark Davis-owned franchise?
Best same game parlay picks for Packers vs. Dolphins in Week 16 (How to attack must win matchup)
The Dolphins and Packers meet in Miami in a must win game for both sides, so how should we attack the prop market?. Miami’s pass defense is a concern, so will Aaron Rodgers be able to take advantage with an emerging passing game? What about the Dolphins, who have one of the best passing games in the league, but are in need of a win to avoid falling into a heated race for the AFC Wild Card.
Dak Prescott was way too hard on himself despite beating the Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was hard on himself for throwing an interception in the win over the Eagles. Despite defeating his NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott opened his post-game press conference by joking about throwing an easy interception. Before taking questions from reporters, Prescott...
Packers path back to the playoffs after Week 16, explained
The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of what could be an improbable run back to the NFC playoffs. Aaron Rodgers won his third game in a row over the Dolphins. Christmas went according to plan for No. 12, who instead of spending time at home with those he loves most, went on the road to Miami in a critical test against the Dolphins.
Kenny Pickett gives Steelers fans hope once he can be free of Matt Canada
Kenny Pickett looked like a world-beater on the game-winning drive for the Steelers against the Raiders, raising hopes for his post-Matt Canada future. Fans clamored for Kenny Pickett after enduring weeks of Mitchell Trubisky. They watched as the rookie struggled, then started to come into his own in the latter half of the season. Now they’ve seen what he can do when he really cooks and what the future might hold for him and the Steelers.
Forget this Eagles-Cowboys game; focus on the next one
This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will prod and probe one another. But they’ll show little, knowing a big rematch awaits. Looking forward to a great clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys?. You’re going to have to wait another month. Yes, the Cowboys host....
One bold prediction for every game left on Vikings schedule, playoff positioning
As the season winds down, we make one bold prediction for every game remaining on the Minnesota Vikings schedule, along with playoff positioning. These final three weeks are going to be filled with plenty of storylines in the NFC. The Minnesota Vikings technically even have hope to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0