As working moms, Liz Voelker and Kristina Barnes had little time for holiday decorating, even though they loved the look of seasonal decor in their homes. “We both had at one point experienced this personal ‘pain point’ and wondered, ‘Why can’t a box magically appear on our doorstep with decor for our favorite holidays/seasons, picked out for us and our style?’” Barnes and Voelker said. “There are countless services that curate and deliver products in a box to your doorstep for other categories: from pet food to diapers to clothing to food. We kept waiting for someone else to create ReadyFestive,...

3 DAYS AGO