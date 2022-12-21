Read full article on original website
Women In Car Yell At Man; He Opens Fire; Misses; Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect Thomas Barnes IV Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It happened on Stanford Drive in Temecula. It has no connection with Stanford University. There is no Phi Beta Kappa here. Wednesday December 21st 2022, just before 3 in the afternoon, 3 women in a car, hurling verbal insults as...
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Multiple San Marcos homes hit by Christmas decoration vandals
Ring surveillance footage captured the vandals knocking over and ripping out Christmas decorations outside of several homes.
Hit-and-run crash kills woman in Lemon Grove: CHP
A woman driving on State Route 94 was killed when another driver hit her vehicle and then left the scene, said the California Highway Patrol.
Man hit, killed on I-15 identified
A pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 15 in North County earlier this month was identified, officials said.
12 arrested at Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint
Authorities arrested 12 people at a DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach on Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego Beer Bandit Shoots at 7-Eleven Worker After Being Tackled: SDPD
Three men are at large Thursday after stealing beer and then shooting at a store employee in the Swan Canyon neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to a 7-Eleven store at 3105 Fairmount Ave. where they learned three men entered the store, grabbed several cases of beer and attempted to leave without paying for them, said Officer Robert Heims.
4 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy
Four teenagers were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, said the Escondido Police Department.
Oceanside Police arrest man who got stuck behind wall at gym
A person described by Oceanside Police as a “wannabe Spider-Man” had to be rescued Thursday night after he fell behind a wall at a gym and could not get out.
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
Man shot, killed by police officer in Chula Vista identified
A man who was killed Sunday as the result of an officer-involved shooting has been identified by authorities.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision in La Jolla identified
A motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision earlier this month in La Jolla was identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
$1K reward offered for information leading to arrest of hit-and-run suspect
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Mountain View neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.
San Diego Police: Babysitter arrested, accused in child molestation cases
A 22-year-old man who worked for a babysitting service was arrested on suspicion of molesting children, San Diego Police Department officials said.
Woman killed in SR-163 crash identified
Officials have publicly identified a 72-year-old San Diego woman who died after a crash on state Route 163.
No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
