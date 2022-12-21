Read full article on original website
Two dead after Ottawa apartment fire
OTTAWA – A mother and her child have died after a fire in an apartment building early on Christmas Eve in Ottawa. Around 2 AM the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Sycamore street for a two unit apartment building that had visible flames showing and individuals trapped inside. Crews found upon entry heavy fire in the kitchen and living room areas, and removed the two victims from a bedroom. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to the Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature. The identity of deceased is being withheld pending family notification.
Community transmission of COVID-19 remains low in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The Community Transmission rating of LaSalle County remains low according to the Centers for Disease Control, however some neighboring counties still are in the high risk category. In the last week the number of new cases nearly doubled recovered cases in LaSalle County, with 82 recoveries and 162 new reported infections. Since the pandemic began, 502 LaSalle County residents have died from COVID-19. Bureau and Putnam counties are in the low risk category, but DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties are listed at high community transmission.
Area health departments remind everyone about food safety this holiday season
OTTAWA – Area health departments are reminding everyone responsible for cooking holiday meals or dishes to be mindful of proper food handling procedures. The CDC notes that although anyone can get a foodborne illness, pregnant women and children under the age of 5 are at an even higher risk of getting sick due to unsafe food. Staying safe this holiday season can be best achieved by keeping cold foods cold under 40 degrees or less and hot foods above 140 degrees. Prepared foods left in the “danger zone” between 40 degrees and 140 degrees for more than 2 hours can grow harmful bacteria that could make someone sick. The best advice is when in doubt, throw it out.
