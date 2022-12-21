Better transplants for better joints: A closer look at micromechanical mismatch influences in cartilage regeneration

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
How the brain stores remote fear memory
A remote fear memory is a memory of traumatic events that occurred in the distant past—a few months to decades ago. A University of California, Riverside, mouse study published in Nature Neuroscience has now spelled out the fundamental mechanisms by which the brain consolidates remote fear memories. The study...
Treating gut pain via a Nobel prize-winning receptor
Targeting a receptor responsible for our sense of touch and temperature, which researchers have now found to be present in our colon, could provide a new avenue for treating chronic pain associated with gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome. A team examining the colon, led by Professor Hongzhen Hu...
Chronic pain is an invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized, says doctoral student
Imagine living with pain every day for months, or even years—pain that is so intrusive, it disrupts every day of your life. Unfortunately, this is the daily reality of millions of people living with chronic pain. And all too often, they find their condition being stigmatized or even denied outright.
Identifying pathways to slow cardiac aging
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and is caused in part by age-related cardiac structural dysfunction. A team of bioengineers in Professor Adam Engler's lab at the University of California San Diego published a paper in Nature Aging on Dec. 22 that helps advance our understanding of how hearts age, and sheds light on a possible pathway to slow cardiac aging.
Researchers reveal lipidome atlas of developing heart
The heart, an indispensable organ with fascinating development biology, is the first organ to become functional in the developing mammalian embryo. Cardiac lipid metabolism is intricately connected with heart physiology. However, a comprehensive lipidomic map of heart organogenesis has yet to be created. Researchers led by Prof. Dr. Shui Guanghou...
Tumor ammonia levels inhibit T cell growth, impact immunotherapy: Study
High levels of ammonia in tumors leads to fewer T cells and immunotherapy resistance in mouse models of colorectal cancer, new findings from the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center revealed. Researchers found that ammonia inhibits the growth and function of T cells, which are vital for anti-tumor immunity. The findings appear in Cell Metabolism.
Substantial rise in the incidence of renal replacement therapy due to nephrosclerosis in Japan
A new Japanese study reveals that the age-standardized incidence rates of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) requiring renal replacement therapy (RRT) due to chronic glomerulonephritis and diabetic nephropathy has decreased, while rates due to nephrosclerosis have increased considerably between 2006 and 2020. Age-specific incidence rates of RRT attributed to nephrosclerosis also...
Artificial intelligence tool developed to help make real-time diagnoses during surgery
When a patient undergoes a surgical operation to remove a tumor or treat a disease, the course of surgery is often not predetermined. To decide how much tissue needs to be removed, surgeons must know more about the condition they are treating, including a tumor's margins, its stage and whether a lesion is malignant or benign—determinations that often hinge upon collecting, analyzing, and diagnosing a disease while the patient is on the operating table.
People sleep the least from early 30s to early 50s, finds study
People sleep less in mid-adulthood than they do in early and late adulthood, finds a new study led by UCL, University of East Anglia and University of Lyon researchers. Sleep duration declines in early adulthood until age 33, and then picks up again at age 53, according to the findings published in Nature Communications.
When the body's B cell training grounds stay open after hours
If B cells are the munitions factories of the immune system, manufacturing antibodies to neutralize harmful pathogens, then the tiny biological structures known as germinal centers are its weapons-development facilities. Formed in response to infection and vaccination, these microscopic training grounds allow B cells to perfect the antibodies they deploy against specific viruses and bacteria.
Study identifies key neurons that maintain normal body temperature in mammals
A research group at Nagoya University in Japan has reported that a group of neurons, called EP3 neurons, in the preoptic area of the brain play a key role in regulating body temperature in mammals. The finding could pave the way for the development of a technology that artificially adjusts body temperature to help treat heat stroke, hypothermia, and even obesity. The new study was published in the journal Science Advances.
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
New bacterial therapy approach to treat lung cancer
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the United States and around the world. Many of the currently available therapies have been ineffective, leaving patients with very few options. A promising new strategy to treat cancer has been bacterial therapy, but while this treatment modality has quickly progressed from laboratory experiments to clinical trials in the last five years, the most effective treatment for certain types of cancers may be in combination with other drugs.
