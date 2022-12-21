ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Getting to the heart of Christmas

Let’s review the basics. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. The word “Christmas” is 1,000 years old, and it means “Christ’s Mass.”
Fox News

Fox News

910K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy