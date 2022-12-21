Read full article on original website
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
JetBlue flight evacuated at JFK Airport due to onboard fireEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
English bishop pushes back at rewritten 'woke' Christmas carol sung at 'inclusive' church
A Church in England sparked outrage earlier this week when it sang a "woke" version of a Christmas carol that featured language about the "queer and questioning."
Majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten 'real meaning of Christmas': poll
A new Ipsos survey found that a majority of Americans believe most people have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas, with 84% of Christians expressing such an opinion.
Our longing for Christmas echoes those who longed for first Christmas
Some believe our desire to lengthen the holidays has to do with the happiness it brings us. In a world filled with stress, Christmas lifts our spirits and comforts our hearts.
WATCH: New documentary 'The Life of Jesus' explores Christ's birthplace, other legendary sites in history
Fox News' Pete Hegseth and his pastor, Chris Durkin, travel to the Holy Land to reflect on Jesus' life, death and resurrection in a new Fox Nation series, "The Life of Jesus."
Getting to the heart of Christmas
Let’s review the basics. Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. The word “Christmas” is 1,000 years old, and it means “Christ’s Mass.”
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
Neighbor calls police over 'Cousin Eddie' Christmas decoration
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for accidentally saying, "Happy Shwanza" during remarks to Congress on Friday.
Ohio 46-car pileup leaves at least 4 dead in winter storm 'whiteout' crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the weather was a factor in the crash; authorities are advising that travel be avoided.
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
Ben Carson rips 'woke' changes to Christmas songs as political correctness worsens
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Benjamin Carson sounded off on 'Hannity' after the latest woke news out of England and the United States.
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
People are praising the kind act of a Georgia Police Department Officer after he bought a man in need a warm meal and a place to stay the night.
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Range Rover retrieved from city lot
A man picked up slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves' silver Ranger Rover from Moscow, Idaho, police on Thursday, nearly six weeks after her murder.
Steve Young left speechless on live radio after finding out Carlos Correa's deal with Giants fell through
Steve Young found out during a live radio appearance that Carlos Correa's deal with the Giants fell through and agreed to a deal with the Mets.
Florida parents arrested after police discover toddler living in car with cockroaches, reptiles, guns, drugs
A Florida couple is under arrest after police found a young child living with them in their car in squalid conditions with bugs, insects, drugs, and guns.
Christina Applegate reveals how she copes with MS: 'My humor shield keeps me ok'
Christina Applegate is opening up about how she copes with having multiple sclerosis. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Applegate says humor helps her through her "incredibly hard" MS battle.
Border Patrol agents arrest two teenagers in Arizona human smuggling incident involving five migrants
Border Patrol agents in Arizona stopped a human smuggling operation and arrested two teenagers who were allegedly transporting five migrants.
