Read full article on original website
Related
Delco Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health
Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
DELCO.Today
U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Blue Bell’s Wisler Pearlstine as One of the Region’s Best Law Firms
U.S. News & World Report has recognized Wisler Pearlstine — a Blue Bell-based law firm that serves Greater Philadelphia with outstanding, cost-effective, and highly responsive legal assistance — as one of the region’s best law firms. Wisler Pearlstine was named a Tier 1 Philadelphia firm in two...
DELCO.Today
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions
On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized Gary Smith, as well as Richard and Jeanette Merion for making a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
DELCO.Today
Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review
The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
Chester’s Police Pension Problems Familiar to Pa. Auditor General
Chester’s mayor Thaddeus Kirkland asked Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor to investigate alleged police pension “spiking” in the city and was told recommendations were given many times in the past but not acted upon, writes Kathleen E. Cary for the Daily Times. Pension spiking involves giving public...
DELCO.Today
Hit Steve Gunn 2019 Single Invokes Spirit of Upper Darby Neighborhood
Lansdowne-born musician Steve Gunn has released his latest album, The Unseen in Between, which takes his music in a more personal direction, writes Tom Beck for Philadelphia Weekly. One of the hit singles from the album – “Stonehurst Cowboy” – tells the story of the artist’s recently departed father, who...
DELCO.Today
With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation
Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELCO.Today
Filming for Berwyn Native’s New HBO Series Starring Kate Winslet Commences Across Delaware, Chester County
Local fans of Kate Winslet are in for a treat, as the actress’s new HBO series, Mare of Easttown, will be filming in the Philadelphia suburbs, at spots across Delaware and neighboring Chester County, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The filming has already started and it will...
98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam
Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
Remembering Charlie Gracie, Philly’s First Rock and Roll Star
Charlie Gracie in 2018Photo byCharles Fox, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Charlie Gracie, whose music impacted the Beatles in the 1960s, died Friday in Aldan. He was 86, writes Dan DeLuca for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELCO.Today
Airport CEO Atif Saeed Confident in New Projects to Revive PHL
New capital projects at Philadelphia’s two airports and changes in procedure will take them beyond the pandemic and bring new growth, said Atif Saeed, the new CEO of Philadelphia’s Division of Aviation.
DELCO.Today
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts
Shane Simpson, Boy Scout from Devon Troop 50, places a wreath at the Battle of the Bulge monument on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy & College. Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle.
Philly Suburbs Among Nation’s Hottest Residential Rental Markets in 2022
Suburban Philadelphia is one of 2022’s hottest residential rental markets in the country thanks to the high renewal rates of leases, a growing prospective renters’ pool, and relatively few apartment buildings being constructed, according to RentCafe. A new report from RentCafe places suburban Philadelphia as the 12th-most-competitive rental...
DELCO.Today
Qlik CEO Mike Capone Recognized as Most Admired CEO of 2022 By Philadelphia Business Journal
The Philadelphia Business Journal has declared this year’s honorees for the 2022 Most Admired CEO Awards, a class of 26 individuals from 25 companies, including a Lifetime Achievement Award winner. CEO Mike Capone of King of Prussia-based Qlik was among those recognized, writes Lisa Dukart. Capone was named CEO...
Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M
The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. The fast-growing Bala Cynwyd company plans to spend another $8 million on capital improvements, including a new roof, parking lot and exterior façade, painting, and upgraded building utilities.
DELCO.Today
From a Sound Stage to a Sportsplex, Grants Fund Delco Projects
Sun Center Studios in Aston, Delaware County’s film and production center, is getting a new sound stage and offices with the hope of attracting more film and television projects to the area, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The work is being paid for with a $10 million...
DELCO.Today
Weekend Wanderer: Spending Christmas with Rick Steves
I accidentally spent $177 on a beef tenderloin. One hundred and seventy-seven dollars. It all started with Rick Steves’ European Christmas. I watched it on PBS during last year’s Christmas season. Many times. Many, many times. Rick Steves’ European Christmas combines three of the best things ever —...
DELCO.Today
Upper Darby ‘Elves’ Bring Holiday Joy to Elementary Students
Upper Darby High School 'elves', students helping distribute toys to elementary school children. Over 600 donated toys found their way to children from six Upper Darby schools through Operation: Upper Darby Elves Collaborative Toy Drive. Thanks to some Upper Darby ‘elves’ who also happen to be caring Upper Darby High...
DELCO.Today
1 Delaware County University Saw Endowments Come Out Ahead, Others, Not So Much
College and university endowments took a ride with the capital market slumps felt in 2022, though in Delaware County, one university came out ahead, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Villanova brought in $77.7 million in gifts this fiscal year, compared to $44.4 million the previous year, boosting its...
Comments / 0