Delaware County, PA

DELCO.Today

Delco Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
MEADOWBROOK, PA
DELCO.Today

WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized Gary Smith, as well as Richard and Jeanette Merion for making a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review

The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
DELCO.Today

Hit Steve Gunn 2019 Single Invokes Spirit of Upper Darby Neighborhood

Lansdowne-born musician Steve Gunn has released his latest album, The Unseen in Between, which takes his music in a more personal direction, writes Tom Beck for Philadelphia Weekly. One of the hit singles from the album – “Stonehurst Cowboy” – tells the story of the artist’s recently departed father, who...
UPPER DARBY, PA
DELCO.Today

With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation

Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

98 Percent of Neumann Nursing Grads Pass National RN Exam

Neumann University nursing graduates achieved the third-highest pass rate among all 84 nursing programs in Pennsylvania on the licensed RN exam. Fifty-six of 57 Neumann nursing graduates passed the NCLEX-RN exam from October 2021 to September 2022, more than 98 percent of Neumann University nursing graduates. That’s significantly higher than...
ASTON, PA
DELCO.Today

Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M

The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. The fast-growing Bala Cynwyd company plans to spend another $8 million on capital improvements, including a new roof, parking lot and exterior façade, painting, and upgraded building utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

From a Sound Stage to a Sportsplex, Grants Fund Delco Projects

Sun Center Studios in Aston, Delaware County’s film and production center, is getting a new sound stage and offices with the hope of attracting more film and television projects to the area, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The work is being paid for with a $10 million...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Weekend Wanderer: Spending Christmas with Rick Steves

I accidentally spent $177 on a beef tenderloin. One hundred and seventy-seven dollars. It all started with Rick Steves’ European Christmas. I watched it on PBS during last year’s Christmas season. Many times. Many, many times. Rick Steves’ European Christmas combines three of the best things ever —...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Upper Darby ‘Elves’ Bring Holiday Joy to Elementary Students

Upper Darby High School 'elves', students helping distribute toys to elementary school children. Over 600 donated toys found their way to children from six Upper Darby schools through Operation: Upper Darby Elves Collaborative Toy Drive. Thanks to some Upper Darby ‘elves’ who also happen to be caring Upper Darby High...
UPPER DARBY, PA

