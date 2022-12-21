On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized Gary Smith, as well as Richard and Jeanette Merion for making a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).

