When Frank Daley got onstage to sit in with a band, the energy in the room would tilt on an invisible axis. People loved to see and hear him play. After decades on the stage, Frank continued to play his guitars with a fire and fever that so many musicians lose over time. He retained a firm grip on the essence of stage performance – I’ve played dozens of gigs with Frank and felt the sincerity in every note that came off his guitar. You’ve felt it, too, if you were lucky enough to hear him do his thing.

TROY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO