Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
nippertown.com
Hold On Honeys to Take the Historic Stage of Caffe Lena, Dec. 30
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Coming to the historic Caffe Lena on Dec. 30 is local trio, Hold on Honeys. An up-and-coming band whose voices come together in perfect harmony to create music as sweet as honey, this will be yet another fantastic night of music!. Hold On Honeys is an...
nippertown.com
In Memoriam: Frank Daley (1959-2022)
When Frank Daley got onstage to sit in with a band, the energy in the room would tilt on an invisible axis. People loved to see and hear him play. After decades on the stage, Frank continued to play his guitars with a fire and fever that so many musicians lose over time. He retained a firm grip on the essence of stage performance – I’ve played dozens of gigs with Frank and felt the sincerity in every note that came off his guitar. You’ve felt it, too, if you were lucky enough to hear him do his thing.
nippertown.com
Dance in Albany Series Begins 2023 with ODC/Dance Company
ALBANY – The performing arts centers at the University at Albany and The Egg are pleased to present ODC/Dance as the sixth company in the 2022-23 Dance in Albany series. Having recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary, this San Francisco-based ensemble is scheduled to perform on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 7:30pm at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center on the uptown University at Albany campus located at 1400 Washington Avenue.
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
Cohoes holiday decorating contest winners announced
The winners of the 2022 Holiday House and Business Decorating Contest have been announced!
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve
No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate. Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.
Roux in Slingerlands closes, Bellini’s moving in
Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
Seafood eatery opening new location in Clifton Park
Eddie F's Eatery, a seafood restaurant in Saratoga Springs, is opening up a second location in Clifton Park. It'll be at 1742 Route 9, which is the former Harbor House Fish Fry building.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
Moby Rick’s opens new location in Mechanicville
Moby Rick's Seafood opened its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville on Saturday, December 17. For now, only the seafood market is open.
Take A Tour Of Holiday Lighted Nights At Washington Co. Fairgrounds
Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? Look no further than the Washington County Fairgrounds in Greenwich. Is there anything better than thousands upon thousands of twinkling Christmas lights, great holiday tunes, and sweet treats to get you in the spirit of the season? I don't think so!. That is...
Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Speaks Out – But What did we Learn?
Jaclyn Humphrey, the mother of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey spoke to News Channel 13 this week, and if you're one of the many people in the Capital Region invested in this case, you should watch the video. The video (posted below) may or may not clear up some of...
Gloversville carriage house project nets $1.5M grant
The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth (CRG) is hoping to breathe new life into Gloversville's historic Carriage House, rehabilitating the space into a microbrewery, sports bar, restaurant, and housing facility.
Pittsfield restaurant offers free Christmas breakfast
Otto's Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant is providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon.
Popular Downtown Albany Rest/Bar for 15 yrs Closing Well-Known Cafe Moving In
A popular restaurant and bar that has been a staple in downtown Albany for fifteen years announced that they would be closing for good. Although this is sad news, there is a neighboring cafe that will move into that space because of the closure. One Restaurant Closes Another Cafe Moves...
What to know about Glens Falls’ mission for a new mascot
Last month, the New York State Education Department issued new guidance on the use of Native American imagery and symbols in mascots, logos, and other parts of school districts around the state. A court decision established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots, and dismissed arguments that any depiction can be respectful as it is.
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
New Saratoga Springs downtown advisory committee announced
A new 14-member downtown advisory committee was formed in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, which includes leaders in both the public and private sector. The committee's first order of business will be to coordinate a third-party audit of all protocols that are currently in place in the city's downtown, as well as to identify ways to enhance communication between the businesses and city's police department.
WRGB
Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
