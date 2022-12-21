ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nippertown.com

In Memoriam: Frank Daley (1959-2022)

When Frank Daley got onstage to sit in with a band, the energy in the room would tilt on an invisible axis. People loved to see and hear him play. After decades on the stage, Frank continued to play his guitars with a fire and fever that so many musicians lose over time. He retained a firm grip on the essence of stage performance – I’ve played dozens of gigs with Frank and felt the sincerity in every note that came off his guitar. You’ve felt it, too, if you were lucky enough to hear him do his thing.
TROY, NY
nippertown.com

Dance in Albany Series Begins 2023 with ODC/Dance Company

ALBANY – The performing arts centers at the University at Albany and The Egg are pleased to present ODC/Dance as the sixth company in the 2022-23 Dance in Albany series. Having recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary, this San Francisco-based ensemble is scheduled to perform on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 7:30pm at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center on the uptown University at Albany campus located at 1400 Washington Avenue.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

New Politically Themed Albany Bar Set to Open On New Year’s Eve

No matter what your political affiliation is, we can all agree we love to gather for drinks! And there is a new spot in Albany for great brews and political debate. Talking politics over dinner with family is a really bad idea. From years of experience, I can tell you it never goes well and nobody wins. But some spirited debate with your friends while enjoying a beer in a local pub or bar? That can be a lot of fun and well pretty entertaining for those listening in.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

What to know about Glens Falls’ mission for a new mascot

Last month, the New York State Education Department issued new guidance on the use of Native American imagery and symbols in mascots, logos, and other parts of school districts around the state. A court decision established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots, and dismissed arguments that any depiction can be respectful as it is.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Saratoga Springs downtown advisory committee announced

A new 14-member downtown advisory committee was formed in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, which includes leaders in both the public and private sector. The committee's first order of business will be to coordinate a third-party audit of all protocols that are currently in place in the city's downtown, as well as to identify ways to enhance communication between the businesses and city's police department.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress

WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WYNANTSKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy