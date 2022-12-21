Read full article on original website
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Celebrates New Year’s Eve with Live Music December 31
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Market Street is inviting the community to ring in 2023 with live musical entertainment from saxophonist Cloris Grimes from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 31 in Central Park. Cloris brings a smooth jazz sound on the saxophone and plays a variety of...
tourcounsel.com
The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
A Houston realtor's vision comes to life in $4M Highland Village mansion
The 5,300 square-foot newly constructed home has a fully grown tropical garden with palm trees.
2022 in review: 5 most-read business updates in Tomball, Magnolia
Costco is planning a store and fuel station at the northeast corner of Hwy. 249 and Holderrieth Road in Tomball. (Rendering courtesy Costco Wholesale) Here are the five most-read business updates by Tomball and Magnolia readers in 2022 as of Dec. 21. 1. Costco files permits for location in Tomball.
Buzzy South Korean bakery with croissants, cakes, and more rises with first Houston-area location
A popular South Korean bakery has opened in the Houston area. Paris Baguette has opened in the Katy Asian Town development (23119 Colonial Pkwy). Founded in 1988 by Korean businessman Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette is known for its cakes, pastries, croissants, and breads. They also sell doughnuts, cronuts, cream puffs, and other cream-filled pastries.Flavors consist of a mix of both traditional French classics such as a ham and cheese sandwich on a baguette and chocolate croissants and some Asian-influenced items such as a green tea-blueberry chiffon cake and peppermint mochi doughnut. Doughs are made in South Korean, flash frozen, and...
Retail store return policy changes this holiday season
HOUSTON — It’s the season of giving and the season of returning but make sure you read the fine print. A recent survey found that six out of 10 retailers have changed their return policies, including online returns. The cost to send an item back to Zara is...
Hair salons, drive thru daiquiris, coffee trucks: All of the Bay Area businesses featured in 2022
A second World Famous Daiquiris & Margaritas To Go opened in Webster in 2021. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact Newspaper) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Bay Area that were profiled in 2022.
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in Town
A Texas-based restaurant has opened in Arizona.Photo byKevin Lanceplaine/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as comforting as a delicious bowl of soup. There’s something soothing about all the flavors coming together into a single spoonful. Few other meals allow you to scoop up all the tastes, textures, and aromas all at once like a bowl of soup. Whether you’re a hot chowder fan or a chilled gazpacho lover, there’s a kind of soup out there for you. While metro Phoenix does have a number of restaurants that have soup on the menu, few focus specifically on the world of soup (and the nap-inducing soup bread bowls) like one all-new destination.
Chick-fil-A opening at Braeswood Place in early 2023
The new Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Braeswood Place is still undergoing construction as of late December 2022. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Chick-fil-A operating as a drive-thru only will be opening at the intersection of Main Street and Kirby Drive in early 2023. The location at 7900 Main St., Houston,...
Tamaladas have started for many families across the area
HOUSTON — Local families are starting to make tamales for Christmas. It’s a tradition for many to host a tamalada, or a tamal-making party, with friends and family. For the Mendoza family, the tradition started many decades ago. "It has been a tradition in my family. We would...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
Sprawling Texas ranch in Hill Country bluebonnet mecca steps onto market for $7.75M
Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in the Hill Country town of Chappell Hill in Washington County, the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the...
WFAA
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
See what major grocery chains, pharmacies are open, closed in Conroe, Montgomery Dec. 24-25
Aldi will be open for limited hours on Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25. (Courtesy Aldi) Several grocery stores, pharmacies and other major retailers will be open in Conroe and Montgomery on Christmas Eve. Most will be closed on Christmas Day. This list is not comprehensive. Dec. 24: 9 a.m.-4...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather
HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Community in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, an active adult community in Conroe, a suburb of Houston. The 130,000-square-foot community will feature 115 units and is scheduled to open in spring 2024. The project is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent...
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township facilities affected by winter weather
The Woodlands Township urges all residents to stay safe as Winter Storm Elliott will be blowing through The Woodlands beginning Thursday afternoon December 22, 2022, with subfreezing temperatures expected to last through the weekend. The Woodlands Township offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022,...
