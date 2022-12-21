ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

tourcounsel.com

The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Buzzy South Korean bakery with croissants, cakes, and more rises with first Houston-area location

A popular South Korean bakery has opened in the Houston area. Paris Baguette has opened in the Katy Asian Town development (23119 Colonial Pkwy). Founded in 1988 by Korean businessman Hur Young-in, Paris Baguette is known for its cakes, pastries, croissants, and breads. They also sell doughnuts, cronuts, cream puffs, and other cream-filled pastries.Flavors consist of a mix of both traditional French classics such as a ham and cheese sandwich on a baguette and chocolate croissants and some Asian-influenced items such as a green tea-blueberry chiffon cake and peppermint mochi doughnut. Doughs are made in South Korean, flash frozen, and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Retail store return policy changes this holiday season

HOUSTON — It’s the season of giving and the season of returning but make sure you read the fine print. A recent survey found that six out of 10 retailers have changed their return policies, including online returns. The cost to send an item back to Zara is...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve. The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water. In their...
DEER PARK, TX
Greyson F

Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in Town

A Texas-based restaurant has opened in Arizona.Photo byKevin Lanceplaine/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as comforting as a delicious bowl of soup. There’s something soothing about all the flavors coming together into a single spoonful. Few other meals allow you to scoop up all the tastes, textures, and aromas all at once like a bowl of soup. Whether you’re a hot chowder fan or a chilled gazpacho lover, there’s a kind of soup out there for you. While metro Phoenix does have a number of restaurants that have soup on the menu, few focus specifically on the world of soup (and the nap-inducing soup bread bowls) like one all-new destination.
CHANDLER, AZ
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A opening at Braeswood Place in early 2023

The new Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Braeswood Place is still undergoing construction as of late December 2022. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) A new Chick-fil-A operating as a drive-thru only will be opening at the intersection of Main Street and Kirby Drive in early 2023. The location at 7900 Main St., Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tamaladas have started for many families across the area

HOUSTON — Local families are starting to make tamales for Christmas. It’s a tradition for many to host a tamalada, or a tamal-making party, with friends and family. For the Mendoza family, the tradition started many decades ago. "It has been a tradition in my family. We would...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location

Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Sprawling Texas ranch in Hill Country bluebonnet mecca steps onto market for $7.75M

Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in the Hill Country town of Chappell Hill in Washington County, the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
WFAA

What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather

HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Township facilities affected by winter weather

The Woodlands Township urges all residents to stay safe as Winter Storm Elliott will be blowing through The Woodlands beginning Thursday afternoon December 22, 2022, with subfreezing temperatures expected to last through the weekend. The Woodlands Township offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX

