WNYT
Pittsfield company wins bid for former school
A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Park, Hoosic River Study Get Funding
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Wahconah Park grandstand project is getting $3 million with the passage of the $1.7 billion omnibus spending bill on Friday. Major issues with the more than 70-year-old, 2,000 seat grandstand include deteriorating support beams, missing bolts, and asbestos materials in the siding and roof. The city of Pittsfield, which has owned the park for more than a century, established a restoration committee to undertake the work. Initial estimates put the work to rehabilitate or build new at about $10 million.
amherstindy.org
WMass Mourns Stephen Kulik, Champion Of PILOT Legislation, Gay Rights, Sustainable Agriculture
Former State Rep’s Payment In Lieu Of Taxes Bill Was Subject Of 2016 Amherst Town Meeting Vote. Widely admired retired Massachusetts legislator from Worthington, Steve Kulik, died at his home on December 18. Kulik served as state representative of the First Franklin District from 1993 until his retirement in 2019, representing as many as 27 small communities stretching from the Hampshire Hilltowns to the Quabbin Reservoir.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Select Board Appoints New Animal Control Officer, Assistant Animal Control Officer
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board appointed Levi Lisi as animal control officer and Richard Haley as the assistant animal control officer at Monday night's meeting. Dalton has been without an animal control officer since Greg Elser left his position at the end of October. "We are extremely lucky...
theberkshireedge.com
Greylock Glen project approved in Adams
Adams — During its meeting on December 14, the town’s Board of Selectmen unanimously approved a campground project for Greylock Glen proposed by the Shared Estates Asset Fund, a company based out of Lenox. The property at the base of Mount Greylock has been owned by the state...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2-8 Jordan Street: Adams Town Of of Adams to Michael S. Kowal and Stephen Kowal, $1 on 12/09/2022. 8 Harding Avenue: Matthew J. Gaffey of Adams to Brian Connors, $189,900 on 12/06/2022. 17 Country Club Avenue: Melissa A. Zepka of Adams to Seth C. George, $242,000 on 12/06/2022. 31 N...
iBerkshires.com
BFAIR Promotes Tami Minck to Director of Quality Assurance
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Tami Minck has been promoted to Director of Quality Assurance from Quality Facilitator and Human Rights Coordinator. "Tami has been a great asset to the Quality Department over the last 8 months providing us with her knowledge and. organizational skills and has been a resourceful...
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
iBerkshires.com
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of "Billy J"
PITTSFIELD, Mass.- Elm Street's coffee house is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on November 1 and was going to leave...
Alleged shooting at MGM Springfield Saturday night
There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield's MGM.
iBerkshires.com
In Feat of Strength, Williamstown Resident Braves Weather with Festivus Gathering
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – At about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Mike Miller was busy putting the finishing touches on his Festivus pole in preparation for the town’s inaugural celebration. It was damp, gray and gloomy at the bottom of Spring Street. Perfect weather for the “Seinfeld”-inspired anti-holiday, no?...
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
WRGB
Old Niskayuna lights Christmas Eve with 3,000 luminaries
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As a distraction from the holiday stresses, you can take a drive. Old Niskayuna has a tradition of putting out holiday lights along the road. Using 3,000 bags, 1,500lbs of sand, and 3,000 candles, the town volunteers work together to bring the holiday spirit. Luminaries...
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Road open after fire on River Street in West Springfield
West Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on River Street Friday evening.
annarborobserver.com
A “Makerie” in Pittsfield
Buff City Soap distributed over 10,000 product samples before their August 25 opening, and it seems Ann Arborites are well onto their scent. “We’re doing great. People are starting to find us and it’s really starting to pick up,” general manager Kat Ramaut reports from the clean and colorful store, which replaces a Bob Evans…
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
NECN
Cannabis Leaders Say Dispensary's Closure Could Be First of Many
A Northampton dispensary is the first adult-use cannabis retail store in Massachusetts to close, but industry leaders say it could be the first of many. The Source, based in Northampton, confirmed to the Business Journal earlier this month that it plans to close less than a year after opening in April. Two other cannabis CEOs who spoke with the Business Journal said it wasn’t a surprise to hear that a dispensary was shutting its doors.
