Auburn flips four-star 2023 defensive lineman

The Montgomery Advertiser—USA Today

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have their first big flip of signing day.

Defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, a native of Highland Home, Alabama, flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Auburn Tigers during National Signing Day on Wednesday. Faulk, a top-100 recruit for the 2023 class, instantly becomes Auburn’s highest-rated signee.

Faulk committed to the Seminoles on July 5, but Auburn never stopped its attempt to win his services. Faulk had been taking unofficial visits to both schools since his commitment, visiting Auburn three times and FSU two times since attending school camp at FSU on July 30. Faulk maintained his commitment to the Seminoles, however, until the very last moment on Wednesday when he flipped to the Tigers.

The Tigers’ 2023 class jumps up further to the No. 20 spot in 247Sports’ rankings after Faulk’s signing, jumping ahead of their division rivals in the Arkansas Razorbacks. Auburn signees will continue to roll in as the day progresses, but it will be interesting to see if this is the only flip coming to the Plains.